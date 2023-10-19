Highlights Manchester United's recent underwhelming performances show that they have a long way to go before consistently competing with top teams.

The ongoing ownership uncertainty at Old Trafford is causing issues, particularly in terms of transfer business.

A potential new owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, could target several stars to strengthen the team and bring them back to title contention.

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United were floated among the names that would bother Manchester City this season – but eight games into 2023/24 and there are six points separating the duo. What fans and players alike would have realised from the underwhelming nature of the Red Devils’ recent performances is that there is still a long way to go before rubbing shoulders with the top dogs becomes a weekly occurrence.

Their ongoing ownership uncertainty - that has been hanging in the balance since November 2022 – is darkening the Old Trafford camp and could have a detrimental effect on transfer business, particularly in terms of incomings. Despite spending just shy of £180m over the summer months, there were occasions where Ten Hag bashed the Glazers for hindering the Dutchman’s ability to lands his priority targets.

That being said, with Sheikh Jassim’s Qatari party now withdrawing themselves from process, it leaves INEOS billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe a free run at acquiring a 25% minority stake in the 13-time Premier League champions. As such, GIVEMESPORT got thinking. Which players could Ratcliffe look to sign in the early days of his potential reign to get Manchester United back to where they belong: as title challengers.

After whittling down a 30-man shortlist (joking… we think), we have highlighted eight players that Ten Hag and Sir Jim Ratcliffe could buy which would transform the Red Devils from mid-table dwellers to genuine title challengers. Strap in.

1 Victor Osimhen

Manchester United’s search for an ever-reliable number 9 came to an end in the summer after outlaying £72m on 20-year-old Rasmus Højlund. A gamble, perhaps, but Erik ten Hag will be impressed with what the young Dane has shown in the embryonic stages of his career at the club. Højlund’s back-up? Anthony Martial, a striker who seemed destined to reach the upper echelons of the Manchester United history books, but who instead has struggled to remain fit for a string of games. Victor Osimhen, despite costing in excess of £100m, would simply bring what Manchester United are craving: goals. The talismanic Nigerian chalked up a 31-goal season as he fired Napoli to a Scudetto; which, in turn, caught the eyes of almost every top club in Europe. According to former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel, he's even a United fan at heart. A match made in heaven maybe?

2 Marc Guehi

The club have not been short of problems in the centre-back department. Last campaign’s formidable partnership of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martínez have been off the boil (caveat: when available) and Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans do not have Ten Hag’s undying trust. Crystal Palace’s seven-cap Englishman Marc Guehi could waltz in to alleviate those injury-induced troubles, while bringing heaps of topflight experience with him in his duffle bag. Guehi, who is the capital club’s captain, has been one of the Eagles' most consistent performers over the last couple of years and has flirted with a high-profile move in recent times. The 23-year-old has less than three years on his Selhurst Park contract and would almost certainly cost any would-be buyers – Manchester United in particular – a pretty penny.

3 Evan Ferguson

United had the very chance to snap up a fresh-faced Evan Ferguson back during his Bohemians days, though it was Brighton & Hove Albion that were able to offer a workable way into senior action. Tidy with his feet, strong upper extremity levels and Premier League experience – many fans will be wondering why it was Højlund – and not the potent Seagulls hitman – who they made one of their marquee signings.

Meath-born star Ferguson has, despite not having Roberto De Zerbi’s comprehensive backing, been on fine goalscoring form this term, scoring four goals in eight games - double that of United’s top goalscorer(s). Admittedly, a treble of those came against Newcastle United but so be it, scoring a hat-trick just further highlights his devastating nature in front of goal, an aspect of his well-rounded game which Ten Hag’s side would benefit hugely from.

Evan Ferguson - Brighton & Hove Albion statistics Team Games Goals Assists Senior side 38 14 4 Under 21 39 18 3 Under 18 3 1 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

4 Serge Gnabry

After shelling out £73m for Sancho back in 2021, the club have received 12 goals and six assists and one belatedly deleted Twitter post calling out the manager. Perfect. His inevitable January move away will leave a winger-shaped void to fill as soon as humanly possible. With former Ajax wide man Antony also struggling to catch fire this term, Serge Gnabry could be the answer. In his 224-game Bayern Munich career, the German has scored 82 goals and plundered a further 51 assists. Not bad considering Tony Pulis once said he wasn't good enough to play in the Premier League for West Brom. He would complement Manchester United’s front line expertly, offering a pacy dribbler that has a knack to chip in for goals when needed. Not bad for someone

5 Amadou Onana

Those of a Manchester United persuasion are yet to see their first-choice midfield three play together thanks to the ongoing injury crisis that has ridden their back line. To soften the midfield-based woes, Everton’s standout performer Amadou Onana could come in. Able to play in an array of roles: in the lone pivot, as a midfield two and even centre-back (if push comes to shove), the large-statured Belgian could prove imperious if the Greater Manchester club were able to snare him. Having signed for the Merseysiders for a mere £33m, the former Lille man could be a cut-price option compared to a player of De Jong’s stature and given Everton’s financial issues, Manchester United could look to save some funds.

6 Jeremie Frimpong

Granted, Ten Hag currently has both Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at his disposal in the right-back berth. But given that his first choice changed like the wind last season, it’d be no surprise to see someone such as Frimpong walk through the door. A key cog in Xabi Alonso’s table-topping Bayer Leverkusen outfit, the 22-year-old ace has registered two goals and four assists in seven games thus far in the German topflight. And so, there’s little surprise that Manchester City graduate Frimpong is being linked with an Old Trafford switch. Also defensively astute, he would supply Ten Hag with a well-rounded defender able to defend and attack, something that Dalot and Wan-Bissaka are currently unable to provide.

7 Frenkie de Jong

With Barcelona reportedly poised to offer Frenkie de Jong a lifetime contract, the Red Devils will have to think fast if they wish to revisit their prior interest in the Dutch metronome. Crying out for a first-phase controller given Casemiro treats the ball like a hot potato, signing someone of De Jong’s ilk would put the fire out in the heart of Manchester United’s below-par midfield. In the summer of 2022, United failed to get a deal over the line for the Barcelona midfielder, but who’s to say that Ten Hag won’t go back in for the 26-year-old? He’d be as transformative as a net-busting striker and would add a layer of stability to a midfield that has been ever so porous of late.

8 Antonio Silva

If the extra English tax on Palace’s Guehi means he is out of reach, Silva, who currently plies his trade at Benfica, could be a viable option to become Varane’s eventual successor. The latest to be spat out of the Portuguese side’s industrious conveyor belt of academy talent, Silva has attracted interest from ample top European sides, Manchester United included. Having emerged as one of Europe’s hottest properties aged just 19, he could be a great buy. Not only would he improve the club’s backline instantly, but his tender age would also mean Ten Hag and his entourage would have their hands on a reliable option for the foreseeable future.