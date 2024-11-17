Newly-appointed Manchester United boss, Ruben Amorim, has been told the eight players that must be cut out from the squad as part of an early exodus in his project.

TalkSport journalist, Alex Crook, insists that a significant portion of the squad should moved on as soon as possible, to ensure the club can progress under Amorim. While the likes of Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen each have contracts expiring next summer, Crook believes Luke Shaw, Antony, Casemiro and Joshua Zirkzee should also follow out the door soon to clear space for future signings.

Manchester United Must Cut Eight Players from Amorim's Squad

The Red Devils are preparing for a mass clear-out

Set to lead his first training session on Monday, as revealed exclusively by GIVEMESPORT, Amorim will soon be finalizing his decisions on the current outlook of the squad and there will undoubtedly be a number of players cut from major plans going forward. As suggested by Crook, Casemiro is a key name who, although has occasionally displayed useful qualities so far this term, especially under interim boss, Ruud van Nistelrooy, should be moved on soon given his physical decline.

Crook was also critical of duo, Luke Shaw and Joshua Zirkzee, with the former's fitness concerns weighing him down far too often. Meanwhile, the latter has failed to justify his £36.5 million price tag, scoring just once in 17 outings across all competitions.

Finally, Antony has already been subject to a move away from Old Trafford, and Crook believes this could occur as early as January, and "a loan move back to the Dutch league or his native Brazil" is currently the most likely outcome. Reports earlier this week indicated the Brazilian was unhappy with his game time so far this season, and the player has also been purpotedly included in plans for a swap deal for Flamengo youngster, Lorran.

Manchester United players with contracts expiring in 2025 Name Position Weekly wage Tom Heaton Goalkeeper £45,000 Harry Maguire Defender £190,000 Victor Lindelof Defender £120,000 Jonny Evans Defender £65,000 Christian Eriksen Midfielder £150,000 Amad Diallo Forward £28,846

The remaining four players labeled deadwood by Crook are all subject to expiring contracts in 2025, including Harry Maguire, who has previously been dubbed "world-class", and form part of a list of six names in a similar situation. Other than Amad Diallo and Tom Heaton on this list, it is unlikely for the remaining four to have their terms extended beyond next summer.

Player wages courtesy of Capology.com - Correct as of 17/11/2024