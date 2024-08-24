There has been some bouncing around in recent years for highly-rated U.S. youth international Paxten Aaronson, but it’s all part of the plan. From Philadelphia to Frankfurt, Arnhem to Utrecht, Aaronson has shown his adaptability.

Days after featuring for the United States at the 2024 Olympics, Aaronson debuted for Dutch side FC Utrecht, where he’ll spend the 2024-25 season on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt . If all goes as expected, though, the 20-year-old will be back home in Germany for good this time next year.

“Our plan is to bring him back next summer so he can be a starter,” Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche (photo below) told GIVEMESPORT.

Credit: REUTERS/Karina Hessland

Frankfurt signed Aaronson in January 2023 from the Philadelphia Union, where he racked up 41 first team appearances with the MLS side, though the vast majority from the bench.

Aaronson adapted well to training in Germany over his first half-season in the first half of 2023 and earned his first cameos in the Bundesliga. Then regular playing time didn’t come in the first half of the 2023-24 season, so Aaronson was sent on loan to Dutch club Vitesse for the second half of the year.

Consistent playing time is what all felt was best for Aaronson. Finding it in the Dutch Eredivisie, known as a platform for young attackers, is aimed at fast tracking that development.

Paxten Aaronson Career Club Stats Dates Club (League) Matches Minutes Goals Assists July 2024-Current* FC Utrecht (Eredivisie) 2 180 0 1 Feb.-May 2024 Vitesse Arnhem (Eredivisie) 14 1,254 4 0 July 2023-Jan. 2024 Eintracht Frankfurt (Bundesliga) 14 374 0 2 Feb.-May 2023 Eintracht Frankfurt (Bundesliga) 8 169 0 1 Eintracht Frankfurt II (Hessenliga - 5th Div.) 1 45 0 1 Feb.-Nov. 2022 Philadelphia Union (MLS) 25 542 1 0 Philadelphia Union II (MLS Next Pro) 10 769 5 4 April-Dec. 2021 Philadelphia Union (MLS) 16 666 3 0 July-Oct. 2020 Philadelphia Union II (USL Championship) 14 923 1 1

* 2024-25 season in progress

(Statistics above courtesy of Transfermarkt)

“There was a point this winter [2024] where we thought it was the right moment to make the next step and play regularly,” Krösche said about Aaronson's playing time. “He made a really good step [at Vitesse Arnhem] and we decided to loan him again [to FC Utrecht] so he can get another 30 games. He hasn’t played regularly, it’s important at his age for him to play regularly. He did a great job at [Vitesse], did a great job at the Olympics.”

Credit: Reuters via USA TODAY Sports

Frankfurt finished sixth in the Bundesliga in 2023-24 and the club already has the likes of Mario Götze, Farès Chaïbi and others in Aaronson's attacking midfield position. And they added another pair of young attacking midfielders — 18-year-old Can Uzun ($12.2 million from FC Nürnberg) and 19-year-old Krisztián Lisztes ($5 million from Ferencvaros) — this summer as well. Aaronson's contract runs through June 2027.

Following German-American dual-national Timothy Chandler, Aaronson is the second American in the current squad. That figure is likely to go up in future years as Eintracht Frankfurt have placed an emphasis on the region.

Eintracht Frankfurt eye more American talent

Frankfurt's sporting director calls USA the market of the future

Eintracht Frankfurt is bullish on the American market, and they are dedicating resources here.

In the summer of 2023, Frankfurt CEO Axel Hellmann spoke about how America was a priority for the club both on and off the field. Sporting director Krösche agreed.

“America is the future market of soccer,” Krösche said. “You have so many potential talents. The interest in soccer increased a lot, the level of MLS has increased a lot.”

After U.S. national team stars Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie made their name in Europe, more doors are being opened abroad and there has been an uptick in U.S. players recruited and signed by European clubs.

“You want to enter this market as early as possible,” Krösche said. “It’s a really important market, for both talents and commercially. It’s why we chose to do [2024] preseason in America.”

The next wave of even younger Americans are catching eyes long before they even make their professional debut. Cavan Sullivan, 14, will join Manchester City after he turns 18. Mathis Albert (15) left the LA Galaxy academy to sign with Dortmund’s academy. Barcelona has two Americans (Diego Kochen and Adrian Gil) progressing through the ranks.

“It’s difficult to adapt to the top level in Europe at 22- or 24-years-old, so we try to sign as early as possible to help them,” Krösche said.

Frankfurt are already on the lookout for the next Aaronson.