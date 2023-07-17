Everton are interested in bringing Almeria striker El Bilal Toure to Goodison Park, and journalist Paul Brown has provided an update on their pursuit, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Sean Dyche will be desperate for attacking reinforcements during the summer transfer window after their difficult season in the Premier League.

Everton transfer news - El Bilal Toure

Toure started 15 La Liga games last season for Almeria, scoring seven times, as per FBref.

The Malian striker enjoyed an impressive first year with the Spanish club, but he could already be on his way out the door.

As per the Mirror, Everton have recently submitted an offer of £25m to sign the youngster, but Almeria are holding out for around £34m.

It's a lot of money for the Toffees to invest in a player who has such little senior experience under his belt.

Although targeting young players with a lot of potential is a smart business plan, considering their last two seasons, Everton need signings who can make an immediate impact.

If Dyche could guarantee the fitness of Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the whole campaign, then Toure as a rotational option would be smart.

However, as per Transfermarkt, Calvert-Lewin missed 14 games through injury last term, playing just 17 times in the Premier League.

A new attacking player is a must for Everton in the summer, and journalist Brown has provided an update on their pursuit of Toure.

What has Brown said about Toure?

Brown has suggested that Atalanta could be ahead of Everton in the race to sign Toure, who was described as 'complete' by his former coach, at the moment.

The journalist has claimed that the Toffees have presented a good package to Almeria for the striker, but they may struggle to go any higher.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "There are other clubs interested. I'm hearing that Atalanta are possibly ahead of Everton in the hunt at the moment, so we shall see.

"I don't really think, unless there is another sale, that Everton can throw a lot more money at that. They've already come up with quite a good package for someone who is unproven in the Premier League.

"So, I don't think they'd be willing to go much further than they already have."

Who else are Everton in the market for this summer?

As mentioned, attacking players are set to be the priority for Everton for the remainder of the summer transfer window.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Everton were interested in signing four Leeds United players this summer - Jack Harrison, Wilfried Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, and Rodrigo Moreno, but the latter has completed a move to Qatar.

Fabrizio Romano has also claimed that the Merseyside club are in talks to sign Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga, whilst Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that the Toffees are interested in Victor Boniface.

Dyche and his recruitment team appear to be in the market for plenty of attacking players, but Evertonians will want to see faces come through the door at Goodison Park.