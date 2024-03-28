Highlights El Clasico has deep political roots stemming from the Spanish Civil War, adding an extra layer to their intense rivalry.

There are very few football matches in the world that put the world to a stop as - for 90 minutes - everyone watches with bated breath to see which team will be holding the bragging rights. Manchester United vs Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal spring to mind, but there's an argument to be had that the El Clasico - Barcelona vs Real Madrid - tops them all.

The rivalry stems back decades, with the fans of Barcelona having a deep hatred for Real Madrid. The same applies in the opposite direction, with political ideologies often coming into play. The iconic match was at its very best during the era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as - every season - two juggernauts in the sport would go head-to-head by trading blows. That battle might be over, but the supporters know the war will never be.

As another match approaches in April 2024, this article has taken a look at everything you need to know about the classic rivalry, highlighting the meaning, origins, head-to-head record and key players.

Meaning and Origin

The meaning behind the name 'El Clasico' is simple to understand. In English, it translates to the 'The Classic' — and it built up that name because it is seen as Spain's biggest match of the year. However, it only built up that name from the Spanish Civil War and the political differences between the clubs.

Barcelona was - and is - seen as a symbol of Catalan nationalism, whilst Real Madrid represents Spanish nationalism. When the Spanish Civil War started in 1936, the battle between the two clubs exploded. Francisco Franco, head of the Spanish state, sought to homogenise the Spanish state and decided to ban the Catalan and Basque languages. Barcelona were forced to remove the Catalan flag - a major part of their identity - from their badge, whilst the club's president, Josep Sunyol, was executed by Franco's troops.

Franco continually used his connections to Real Madrid to showcase Spanish nationalism through the club. Symbolising tradition and the Spanish language, he used Real Madrid's success on a European level to highlight the positives of his ideology. From that point, the political history behind the club has been dramatic. With Catalunya and Barcelona trying to gain independence from Spain in recent years, it has only exploded again, with the story far from over.

The main point of contention since the political division involved Alfredo Di Stefano. In the 1950s, he was playing for Millonarios F.C. in Colombia, but it was clear that every major European team wanted to sign him. Barcelona and Real Madrid both eventually made others, with FIFA suggesting the Catalonian club could sign him. But, that joy was short-lived when the Spanish Football Association blocked the transfer.

Their initial idea stated the striker would play the first two seasons for Real Madrid and the final two with Barcelona. However, that angered the latter club so much that they sold their shares of the striker. Di Stefano then stayed permanently in the Spanish capital, cementing himself as one of the greatest forwards of all time with 308 goals for the club. This only fueled the rivalry between the bitter rivals, which - coupled with Luis Figo's transfer decades later - added more heat to the eternal flame.

Head-To-Head

Close

The two rivals have played each other more than 250 times in a competitive environment. 187 of those matches have taken place during the domestic league campaign - La Liga. However, they have also played each other in four other Spanish domestic cups and eight times in the Champions League. Over the course of all those matches, Real Madrid narrowly have the bragging rights. They've beaten Barcelona 104 times, whilst only losing 100 times. It epitomises the intensity of the rivalry that the head-to-head rivalry is so tense. We decided to exclude exhibition - or friendly - matches, but - if we did include them - Barcelona would be the ones laughing, having beaten their rivals 24 times during the 'unimportant' matches.

Head-to-head record Barcelona wins 100 Draws 52 Real Madrid wins 104

Recent El Clasico matches

Date Result Competition January 14, 2024 Real Madrid 4-1 Barcelona Supercopa de Espana October 28, 2023 Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid La Liga July 29, 2023 Barcelona 3-0 Real Madrid La Liga April 23, 2023 Barcelona 0-4 Real Madrid Copa del Rey March 19, 2023 Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid La Liga

Best Matches

Real Madrid 2-6 Barcelona - 2009

The 2009 campaign saw a very successful season for the Catalan giants as they would find success in Spain as well as Europe, lifting the Champions League trophy. A crucial moment in the season came when they travelled to the Spanish capital, winning 6-2 in remarkable fashion. Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry both scored two goals past Iker Casillas, as Pep Guardiola's side showcased that they were there to dominate the world. It led to a painful feeling inside the hosts' hearts.

Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona - 2017

But Messi didn't stop in 2009 from giving Real Madrid fans nightmares at the Santiago Bernabeu. In 2017, the Argentine stepped up when his side needed him so much, scoring in the final minute to give victory to his beloved club. He scored the initial equaliser in the 33rd minute, but his second goal in the dying seconds encapsulated his world-class nature.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lionel Messi has scored the most goals in El Clasico history (26).

He stroked in the winner calmly from the edge of the box, took his shirt off and showed his name on the back of it to the home fans. Only the greatest players of all time can have the confidence to do something like that. Unfortunately for the victors that day, Real Madrid went on to win the La Liga title by three points, so it could be argued the iconic victory in the Spanish capital was all in vain.

Next Match

The next El Clasico takes place on the 21st April 2024. As of March 28 2024, Barcelona are eight points behind their bitter rivals in the La Liga table. Manager Xavi has already confirmed he will be leaving the club at the end of the season, despite winning the title in 2023, and he will be hoping to end on a high. They will have to travel to the Spanish capital and win if they want any chance, which would still be unlikely, of winning La Liga. The match will kick off at 20:00 (BST), which will equate to 15:00 (EST). Get ready to watch another iconic match, which will be their last of the 2023/2024 season unless they meet in the Champions League final.

Key Players

Barcelona - Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is one of the greatest strikers of all time. It's no exaggeration to say that, as his time with Bayern Munich showcased his natural instinct on the world's biggest stage - the Champions League. He played a major part in winning it in 2020, yet a new era at Barcelona has also shown his world-class ability. During the 2022/2023 season, he finished as the top scorer in the competition with 23 goals, five clear of Karim Benzema in second. Meanwhile, in the 2023/2024 season, he has still excelled with 21 goal contributions in 27 matches. He will be a key player for Xavi if they want to claim a shock win in the Spanish capital.

La Liga 23/24 stats Appearances 27 Goals 13 Assists 8 Correct as of 20/3/24

Real Madrid - Jude Bellingham

However, they will have to go up against one of the best players in the world currently. When Jude Bellingham joined from Borussia Dortmund, everyone thought he would do well, but he has gone beyond those expectations massively. Many have predicted him to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or due to his performances, which has seen him score 16 goals in 22 La Liga matches so far. Roaming around the final third, he is feared by opposition defenders who still don't know how to stop him. Expect him to do the same in the next El Clasico.

La Liga 23/24 stats Appearances 22 Goals 16 Assists 3 Correct as of 20/3/24

