Diouf was named as Jamie Carragher's worst ever teammate, while Gerrard described him as disrespectful.

On the day Gerrard announced his retirement, Diouf tore into Gerrard, prompting Emmanuel Petit to intervene.

You won’t find many lists of Liverpool’s worst ever signings without a special mention for El-Hadji Diouf. The winger was one of the standout performers at the 2002 World Cup finals while playing for Senegal, who stunned champions France in the tournament’s opening game before reaching the quarter-finals.

Diouf was playing for French side Lens at the time but earned a move to English giants Liverpool off the back of the tournament in South Korea and Japan. The fee was reportedly around £12 million, which wasn’t cheap two decades ago. However, the Senegal international was a bitter disappointment at Anfield, scoring just six goals in 79 appearances for the Merseyside outfit.

In order to make it at Liverpool in the mid-2000s, you didn’t only have to impress the manager - you also needed to impress talismanic captain Steven Gerrard and influential defender Jamie Carragher. Diouf, however, made a bad impression on both Liverpool legends during his ill-fated spell with the Reds.

Gerrard Slammed Diouf's Attitude

The former Liverpool captain was not a fan of the Senegal winger

In his 2015 autobiography, Gerrard said of his former teammate:

“It seemed to me, Diouf did not care about football and about Liverpool.” "For example, the way he spat a huge globule of gunky phlegm at a Celtic fan in a UEFA Cup match at Parkhead in March 2003 summed up his contemptuous and spiteful demeanour."

The rivalry between the pair was so intense that the two almost came to blows during a pre-season game. Former Liverpool frontman Florent Sinama-Pongolle detailed what went down between Diouf and Gerrard: "It was half-time of a pre-season game. There was a fight between Diouf and Gerrard. I was traumatised. At half-time, in the dressing room. Stevie G is all like: ‘You have to pass, you have to pass.’ And [Diouf] just loses it.

"He didn’t speak English. His English was rubbish. You know what he did? They hated each other so much. Steven Gerrard arrives saying: ‘Hey, you f*****.’ And [Diouf] couldn’t answer, so he grabs [manager] Gerard Houllier and says: ‘Tell him, f*** *** ***. He came in and said: ‘I’m not his mate, I’ll do him in straight away.’”

Long after the pair stopped playing together, it appeared that the animosity remained. This was evident from Diouf's comments about the former England international after he had announced his retirement from football.

Diouf Called Out Gerrard on Live TV

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit was forced to step in

Speaking about both Gerrard and Carragher, Diouf said on SFR Sport: “People told me at Liverpool, there were some guys you could not touch, but I touched them. That is why it was complicated for me.”

He added: “When I arrived I showed [Gerrard] he was nothing at all. He was nothing at all. I asked him to tell me in which big competition, Euros or World Cup, people think about him."

Diouf was sat next to former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit, who attempted to defend Gerrard by referencing the famous 2005 Champions League final. But after Petit failed to remember whether the year of that extraordinary final against AC Milan in Istanbul was 2005 or 2006, Diouf saw this as an opportunity to take a further dig at Gerrard.

“Here is the proof, even you cannot remember,” he said. “You are talking about Euros and World Cup. Today I owe you respect [Petit], I owe respect to Mr [Zinedine] Zidane because you did win the World Cup.”

Petit again interrupted, adding:

“I cannot let you say that about Steven Gerrard, he was an immense player.”

Diouf responded: “I repeat. I respect the player, very big player, but the man, I do not respect. And I told him, I let him know that. With all my respect I let him know. For me in Liverpool, he was not just a player like anyone else. He had to work and play his football as I had to work and play my football.

“Then as you know, there were some brown-nosers, who went to the manager to repeat what I said. That was the real problem. When Gerrard did that, we had an argument, like real men. That is why he does not like me. He knows I say what I think, that when it is not right, no problem, I am up for it.

“He could not, he was afraid of looking into my eyes. He was afraid of talking to me. Let's not forget when I arrived I did not ask for his shirt. He asked for my Senegal shirt for one of his mates.” Watch the remarkable clip in full below:

Regardless of Diouf's comments, Gerrard remains one of the greatest players in Premier League history. He would go on to win 11 major honours in his career and manage a top three finish in the 2005 Ballon d'Or. As for Diouf, he would pick up just two more trophies after leaving Liverpool, both coming for Rangers in 2011.

