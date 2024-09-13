It’s almost time for another edition of El Tráfico.

LAFC head to rival LA Galaxy for a huge MLS Western Conference tilt on Saturday, September 14. Whenever these two play, it’s always a big event, but the stakes are as big as they can be for a regular season game, with the Galaxy atop the Western Conference and LAFC in second.

The Galaxy have a four-point cushion, but LAFC have two games in hand. The top seed in the West is completely up for grabs. This game will go a long way to determining first place, and with it, who would host a potential Western Conference final.

LAFC have won six of the last eight El Tráfico matchups, including each of the last three. This rivalry is underpinned by superstars, atmosphere and goals. There have been 39 total goals in the last 10 editions and there has been a TOTAL of just four clean sheets across 23 all-time games. There has never been a 0-0 or 1-0 final score.

With anticipation building and stakes aplenty, let’s dive into a potential best XI between the two clubs (image below courtesy of FotMob Lineup Builder).

Credit: FotMob Lineup Builder

Goalkeeper

Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

John McCarthy (LA Galaxy)

Picking MLS journeyman goalkeeper John McCarthy (photo above) over World Cup-winning Hugo Lloris seems like a hot take on first glance. It really isn’t.

This comes down to what you value from goalkeepers: just shot-stopping or being able to play out of the back? For shot-stopping, all the advanced numbers have McCarthy over Lloris.

McCarthy is 5th in MLS in goals minus expected goals, Lloris (after a bit of a slow start in terms of shot-stopping) is 12th, according to the quants at American Soccer Analysis (ASA). FBRef has McCarthy 3rd in post shot xG vs. goals conceded and Lloris 21st (of 60).

For distribution, it’s Lloris. McCarthy is last in MLS among goalkeepers in ASA’s goals added metric for passing. Lloris is 9th, but the data doesn’t include his two assists in Leagues Cup play, so across all competitions he'd be ranked even higher.

A long-held pillar of mine in roster building is that I value shot-stopping from the goalkeeping position above all else. Passing is a nice bonus, but always secondary because of the impact an elite shot-stopper can have in this league. Plus, the LA Galaxy are one of the most possession-heavy teams in MLS. So McCarthy hasn’t been detrimental there.

Defenders

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Right back: Miki Yamane (LA Galaxy)

Miki Yamane (LA Galaxy) Right center back: Jesus Murillo (LAFC)

Jesus Murillo (LAFC) Left center back: Aaron Long (LAFC)

Aaron Long (LAFC) Left back: Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC)

Attacking is the calling card of both teams, but LAFC has the edge in both data and personnel in defense.

Center-back duo Jesus Murillo and Aaron Long has been the backbone of LAFC’s defensive season, but Murillo picked up an injury last month and has yet to return since. Manager Steve Cherundolo says they're bringing him back slowly and so LAFC signed another center back this week. The Galaxy’s Maya Yoshida has been solid, but not enough to knock off Murillo or Long here.

Right back Miki Yamane, however, has been a huge defensive addition for the Galaxy. His quality, intelligence and style has been just what the defensive unit needed. He edges out Sergi Palencia, who has been very good for LAFC as well.

On the other flank, it’s LAFC's Ryan Hollingshead. Once again one of the most productive fullbacks in MLS, he was a no-brainer at one of the fullback spots here.

Midfielders

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Holding central midfielder: Ilie Sanchez (LAFC)

Ilie Sanchez (LAFC) Central midfielder: Mark Delago (LA Galaxy)

Mark Delago (LA Galaxy) Attacking midifielder: Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy)

Both teams have a lot of midfield talent, and several have legit claims to be included here, but I tried to make a realistic trio rather than cheating to merely put in the three best attacking midfielders.

The best made it: Riqui Puig. He leads MLS in touches and passes completed by a mile. He’s one of the most fun players in MLS and currently the most heliocentric: Everything runs through him.

Puig is in the 99th percentile among MLS midfielders in the following categories: passes, successful take-ons, progressive passes, shot-creating actions and shots. He’s in the 98th percentile in progressive carries and non-penalty goals. There is no one like Riqui Puig in MLS.

The other two spots go to Ilie Sanchez and Mark Delgado. Sanchez, at 33, is in the end of his prime but still an integral player for Steve Cherundolo’s LAFC. If he were in a system like the Galaxy’s, where possession is king, he’d be among the top players in the league in passes.

Delgado is taken over the likes of Eduard Atuesta, Tim Tillman and Lewis O’Brien for me. I don’t feel super strongly about it, and I can easily be talked into one of the other three, but Delgado has been an underrated player in this league for a long time.

Forwards

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Right winger: Gabriel Pec (LA Galaxy)

Gabriel Pec (LA Galaxy) Center forward: Olivier Giroud (LAFC)

Olivier Giroud (LAFC) Left winger: Denis Bouanga (LAFC)

How in the world are you supposed to pick three starters from a group of Denis Bouanga, Olivier Giroud, Mateusz Bogusz, Cristian Olivera, Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil, Marco Reus and Dejan Joveljic? All eight have realistic arguments to be included.

Bouanga is the first choice here. The reigning MLS Golden Boot winner is having another explosive season with 23 goals and 14 assists in 36 appearances (3,177 minutes) across all competitions. He’s a no-brainer.

Gabriel Pec has the edge on the opposite wing for his goal contributions (13g/10a in 2,462 minutes), plus his elite ability of getting into those dangerous situations. He’s in the 99th percentile among MLS wingers in progressive carries, 97th in progressive passes received and 84th in successful take-ons.

Olivera doesn’t have as many goal contributions (12g/4a in 1,999 minutes) and trails Pec in all of the above categories. Painstil similarly has elite underlying numbers, but doesn’t have the goal contributions (9g/7a in 2,152 minutes) to match Pec. Marco Reus hasn’t been here long enough and is still an unknown as to how many minutes he’ll consistently play and in what role.

At center forward, it’s Giroud vs. Bogusz as a false nine. Joveljic has been productive this season, but missed time with injury. While Bogusz has had a wonderful breakout 2024 season with 17 goals and seven assists across all competitions, I still go the traditional route with Giroud up top in this hypothetical combined XI.

Bogusz is easily the toughest omission across the board here.

