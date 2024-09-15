Manchester United breezed past Southampton in their 3-0 win in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime to finally halt their two-game losing streak in the top-flight, with a goal from Marcus Rashford playing a key part in securing victory on the south coast. And the United forward has been praised by Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy for his performance - with the former England international saying that Rashford's avoidance of 'overthinking' saw him produce his 'best performance of the season' at St. Mary's.

United had to rely on a penalty save from Andre Onana on the half-hour mark to prevent them from going 1-0 down, with the former Ajax man denying Cameron Archer from 12 yards - and that saw the Red Devils produce a six-minute double salvo from Matthijs de Ligt and Rashford to go into the interval two goals to the good. Alejandro Garnacho's stoppage-time clincher hoisted them from the bottom half into mid-table, and fans will be hoping that they can kick on in the future to at least record a place in European football next season.

Rashford's 'Pace And Dynamism' Caused Problems

The Man Utd star finally looked back to his best vs the Saints

Rashford wasn't great in United's opening three games of the campaign, and hadn't registered a goal or an assist in any of his outings until his appearance against Russell Martin's side.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 318 7th Goals 1 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1 =3rd Shots Per Game 1 =5th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 7th Match rating 6.75 8th

But he looked a man reborn against the Saints over the weekend with a more explosive, full-throttle performance - and Murphy acknowledged that by sticking to the basics, Rashford looked a completely different player than in previous games. He said, on Match of the Day:

"I thought Manchester United and himself [Rashford] started poorly, and that was due to Southampton being really good in the first 20 to 30 minutes. "But once they recovered from that good spell of pressure from Southampton, he grew into the game and looked more like the Rashford we know, causing them problems with his pace and his dynamism. "It's his best performance of the season. I think that when he doesn't think and he's really direct, he's confident in his play and that makes such a difference. We know he's got that explosive pace and that ability to scare. "This is a great example. A quick pass inside and then he's off. He's not overthinking - he's just using that power and that pace to get in behind and scare teams. He just grew into the game as the whole United team did, with his confidence. "If one [goal] goes in for you like that, then all of a sudden, he starts getting on the ball more and looking more confident."

Rashford Needs to Maintain His Form

One great game is a positive but the winger needs to become consistent

Rashford's form has been a hot topic in years gone by. He is evidently a confidence-based player, highlighted by his career-best 30-goal haul back in 2022/23, where he was United's top goalscorer in league and cup competitions. However, last season saw him produce just a paltry eight as the Red Devils fell to their worst-ever Premier League finish.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rashford's goal vs Southampton was his first since United's 4-3 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals back in March.

If he can rediscover the form he produced under Erik ten Hag in the Dutchman's first season, he will be like a new signing for United going into the new campaign - and with competition in Garnacho increasing evermore on the left-hand side of their attack, it could bring the best out of the boyhood Red.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-09-24.