Arsenal defender Ben White is set to be out of action for three months, according to reports - with the Gunners defender undergoing knee surgery on a long-standing issue.

White formed part of Arsenal's water-tight defence last season, one that only conceded 29 goals across the entire Premier League season - and the club had high hopes for him again in the current campaign with a title still not out of the question. But White, who has featured in 146 games for the north London side, reportedly won't play any part until February at the earliest amid his injury setback.

Report: Ben White Out for Three Months

Mikel Arteta will have huge selection headaches

The report from the Daily Mail suggests that White's absence will go on for three months after undergoing knee surgery at London Colney. White, who has been Arsenal's main right-back for the past few seasons under Mikel Arteta, was in superb form last season. But this season has seen him feature in just nine games in the Premier League, with Arsenal winning just three with him on the field of play, and that is down to knee injury problems and subsequent surgery.

Ben White's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Goals 4 =8th Assists 4 =6th Clearances Per Game 1.8 3rd Tackles Per Game 1.3 =5th Interceptions Per Game 0.9 =2nd Match rating 6.93 6th

White had an operation earlier this month in a bid to cure a long-standing issue, and Arteta said in October that the procedure would keep White out of action 'for months'.

That has led the Mail to claim that sources believe White being back inside three months would be a bonus, though his return will be guided by how quickly and safely he can complete his stages of recovery.

White has been an important part of Arsenal's emergence as Premier League title contenders in recent campaigns, but additions since he joined the club such as Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori means that Arsenal should be able to cope without the former Brighton star for the time being.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ben White has four caps for England.

White only has one assist this season, as he provided Bukayo Saka with a lobbed assist to open the scoring against Liverpool at the end of October - ultimately unable to regain the form from last season that saw him labelled as 'elite', scoring four goals and register four assists in the Premier League, including a brace against Chelsea.

