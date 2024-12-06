One of the world's elite kickboxers, Rico Verhoeven, has confirmed talks with PFL MMA champion Francis Ngannou regarding a mega fight.

Ngannou left the UFC as the market-leading MMA firm's heavyweight champion and is yet to be beaten in a cage since then as, though he lost twice in the boxing ring, he returned in October to PFL and obliterated Renan Ferreira in a single round. It begged whether he'll fight again in MMA should a viable challenger emerge, or return to boxing against thunderous puncher Deontay Wilder.

Verhoeven, meanwhile, is a GLORY heavyweight kickboxer, and the No.1-ranked fighter in his combat discipline and weight class for 10 years. As style match-ups go, it would bring together two extraordinarily talented strikers. And Verhoeven himself said this week that he and Ngannou's representatives have been discussing the bout behind-the-scenes.

Francis Ngannou vs Rico Verhoeven Has Been Discussed

The fight would bring together two elite strikers

Close

Speaking to MMA Fighting about the prospective bout, Verhoeven said that, as he's been cross-training boxing alongside Tyson Fury's uncle Peter Fury, he'd be a capable opponent for Ngannou in boxing. Verhoeven said it's the type of fight that "definitely sparks the interest for me, but also for the fans."

"We’re both standup combat sports champions and the most complete. He’s an MMA fighter, I’m a kickboxer and yeah, we both know how to use our hands and our feet. So how cool would it be to get those words together?"

Verhoeven continued: "Instead of just the boxers or just an MMA fighter going into boxing. No, let’s get an MMA fighter against a kickboxer … especially in the heavyweight division. That’s what everybody wants to see."

Francis Ngannou & Rico Verhoeven's pro records (as of 5/12/24) Francis Nganou (MMA) Rico Verhoeven (Kickboxing) Fights 21 74 Wins 18 64 Finishes 13 Knockouts & 4 Submissions 21 Knockouts Losses 3 10

"The talks have been there."

Verhoeven said it's a fight that could be financed by Turki Alalshikh, one of the most influential figures in boxing, and a leading combat sport bankroller due to his partnership with the UFC over the historic UFC Noche event at The Sphere, a $2.3 billion mega venue in Las Vegas, in September.

"We’ve been talking to [Saudi Arabia] for different fights. It was fun that Francis came out of the hat, but we were already in talks before that. So I’m excited for whatever the future holds. I’m open to all kinds of fun."

Verhoeven must first fight Levi Rigters in a GLORY rematch in boxing Saturday.

It is meanwhile unclear what move Ngannou will make, but Alalshikh has also spoken warmly of a boxing rules bout against Wilder. A cross-promoted heavyweight spectacle with UFC GOAT Jon Jones would also transcend.