Joshua Zirkzee's nightmare start to his Manchester United career has taken another turn for the worse as the Dutch striker has 'fallen out' with head coach Ruben Amorim, according to reports in Italy.

The 23-year-old arrived at Old Trafford from Bologna last summer in a £36.5 million deal after firing the Serie A club to UEFA Champions League qualification. He netted a memorable winner on his United debut in a 1-0 win over Fulham on the opening day of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign.

However, Zirkzee has slumped since that strike, struggling for goals and displaying a glaring lack of confidence. He was subbed off by Amorim in the first half of a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United last week and received jeers from his own club's fans.

Zirkzee has been linked with a swift return to Serie A and to reunite with his former Bologna manager, Thiago Motta. The Italian is in charge of Juventus, and the Old Lady could offer the Netherlands international an early Old Trafford exit.

Zirkzee has Fallen out With Amorim

The Dutchman's United Career In Major Jeopardy

Corriere dello Sport (via The Sun) reports that Zirkzee and Amorim 'had a row' after he was nearly reduced to tears against Newcastle. The Dutch attacker ignored his Portuguese coach following his 33rd-minute substitution and went down the tunnel amid unsavoury scenes.

Zirkzee was one of Italian football's most exciting talents last season, dubbed 'elite' after bagging 12 goals in 37 games for Bologna. His former manager, Motta, is eyeing a loan move for the under-fire United summer signing to give his Juve side more options. Napoli are also keeping tabs on the player.

Amorim has shown he's prepared to make bold calls at the start of his reign, which includes dropping Marcus Rashford. He responded to the difficult evening Zirkzee endured against Newcastle (via the aforementioned source):

It was really tough for me to do that, but I've spoken to Josh as it was important to express the message. We needed Josh to go out, for the team.

Joshua Zirkzee Premier League Statistics Appearances (starts) 19 (7) Goals 3 Expected Goals (xG) 3.01 Goals per game 0.2 Shots per game 0.8 Shots on target per game 0.4 Big chances missed 4 Goal conversion 19% Assists 1 Touches 16.3 Big chances created 2 Key passes 0.4 Successful dribbles 0.3 (43%) Ground duels won 0.8 (37%) Aerial duels won 0.7 (34%) Possession lost 5.2

Talk of a potential exit for Zirkzee comes amid reports claiming Amorim wants to improve his options in attack. Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres is his desired target, while Napoli's Victor Osimhen (on loan at Galatasaray) is also being considered.

Related 10 Footballers Booed by Their Own Fans Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are among those who have felt the wrath of their own fans.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 04/01/2025.