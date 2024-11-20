Joshua Zirkzee could already be facing a huge battle to stay at Manchester United with reports suggesting that Ruben Amorim has taken the Dutch forward out of his future plans ahead of his tenure at the club.

Zirkzee joined as INEOS' first summer signing of their spell as minority owners, and under Erik ten Hag, big things were expected of him - especially after being called 'elite' and breaking into the Netherlands' squad for EURO 2024 and making his debut in the tournament in the quarter-finals as his nation reached the final four. But he's not had a huge breakthrough in the north-west, and that has reportedly seen Amorim label him as surplus to requirements before his Red Devils debut.

Zirkzee 'Not Part' Of Amorim Plans at Man Utd

The Dutchman has not hit the ground running this season

The report from Sky Sports and Sacha Tavolieri suggests that Amorim has already marked his revolution at the Theatre of Dreams by stating that Zirkzee is 'no longer in the plans', despite the Portuguese boss only just joining the club.

Joshua Zirkzee's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 432 13th Goals 1 =3rd Shots Per Game 1.1 5th Key Passes Per Game 0.5 =11th Dribbles Per Game 0.5 9th Match rating 6.41 17th

Zirkzee, who moved to United for around £36.5million in the summer transfer market, was bought at the request of Ten Hag from Serie A outfit Bologna in the summer, but he has failed to stamp his mark at Old Trafford since joining and with Amorim preferring a different style of striker, the Dutchman is no longer required.

Amorim boasts a 'strong network', and the technician will want to run Old Trafford 'as he sees fit', which will involve a 'slimming-down' operation of the first-team squad as he aims to cut the deadwood from the squad. Zirkzee has only provided one goal and one assist in his time in the Premier League, featuring in just 17 percent of their goals, and as a result, he has struggled to acclimatise to the top flight, according to Tavolieri.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua Zirkzee has 37 career goals in 142 games.

However, his strong form under Thiago Motta at Bologna could reportedly see him follow his former boss to Juventus. The Turin club are seemingly still unsure as to whether they will continue with Dusan Vlahovic at the end of the season, and so he could replace the Serbian if the stars align and Vlahovic is moved on at the end of the campaign.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-11-24.