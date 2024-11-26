Leicester City are in the hunt for a new manager after sacking Steve Cooper on Sunday evening - and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that West Bromwich Albion boss Corberan is one of the leading candidates for the role at the King Power Stadium alongside Ruud van Nistelrooy and Lee Carsley.

The Foxes made the decision to get rid of Cooper after winning just two games from 12 in the Premier League, despite sitting outside the relegation zone - and that means they are now in need of a new boss. Many have been linked with a move to the King Power Stadium, but Corberan could be a front-runner, with sources stating that the 'elite' boss is one of the top candidates for the vacancy in Leicestershire.

Sources: Corberan 'Front Runner' For Leicester Role

The Spaniard has impressed in the Championship

GIVEMESPORT sources have stated that Corberan is a leading contender for the Leicester job, alongside Van Nistelrooy and Carsley, who have both just completed interim jobs at Manchester United and England respectively.

The Foxes want a coach who can create a bond with fans and players similar to Enzo Maresca, which was something that Cooper failed to do in his time at the King Power Stadium. And, with some players seen partying in a Danish nightclub the night before Cooper was sacked, following a 2-1 loss to Chelsea, they held a sign saying 'Enzo, I miss you'.

West Brom's Championship statistics - Divisional squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 6 =7th Goals scored 18 =15th Goals conceded 11 3rd Shots Taken Per Game 12.7 =5th Shots Conceded Per Game 10.6 6th xG 23.61 7th

With that in mind, Corberan - who was a candidate last summer - is seen as a strong, stylistic fit and Leicester believe that the Spaniard would be able to build upon Maresca's system, with a new approach failing to be ruled out.

Vitally, sources believe that Corberan would be keen on the job, and he would even be willing to leave West Brom during the middle of the season if he was offered the job in the East Midlands.

Elsewhere, Van Nistelrooy is also a leading candidate after already 'holding' his interviews with his two wins over Leicester whilst in the dugout at United - whilst Carsley's tactical proficiency whilst in the hot seat at Wembley has seen the former Everton midfielder catch the attention of Foxes chiefs.

Corberan's Performances Have Heeded Top-Flight Interest

The Baggies boss has worked wonders

Corberan has yet to manage in the Premier League, but his stints in the Championship have been more than impressive. Originally bursting to prominence as Marcelo Bielsa's right-hand man at Leeds United when they were promoted to the Premier League, he took beleaguered Huddersfield Town from 18th in the Championship to play-off outfit in two years, only narrowly losing to Nottingham Forest at Wembley in the play-off final.

Leaving at the end of that season, Corberan took control of West Brom just three months later, and dragging them from the relegation zone to narrowly missing the play-offs filled the club with hope.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carlos Corberan has 45 wins in 101 games for West Brom.

Last season saw them miss out to a star-studded side in the play-off semi-finals, and this season has been equally impressive with the Baggies currently occupying a play-off spot. On minimal money, Corberan has produced wonders at both Huddersfield and West Brom and with a bigger budget at Leicester, it would be his big break in management.

Related Exclusive: Leicester Want 50 y/o Manager Alongside Van Nistelrooy and Corberan Leicester City are in the hunt for a new manager and a recent England boss could be in the frame

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 26-11-24.