Elite UFC fighter Ilia Topuria has clapped back at world soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as their bizarre war of words rages on.

Topuria is one of the baddest dudes in mixed martial arts right now, as he's walked into the toughest promotion out there in the UFC, and reached the highest echelons of competition so quickly that he's drawn comparisons to guys like Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, and Alex Pereira. The UFC's featherweight champion, Topuria is arguably the best fighter of the entire year thanks to his back-to-back knockout wins over modern day pound-for-pound greats Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

Ahead of UFC 308, Ronaldo — a renowned fight fan — had choice words to say regarding Topuria, and his ascent. As it turns out, Topuria had his own comments to make on Saturday, 2nd of November.

What Cristiano Ronaldo Said About Ilia Topuria

He said he'd only respect Topuria if he finished Holloway