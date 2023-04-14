The stakes in Elle Brooke and Ola Danielka’s long-awaited boxing match have risen dramatically recently, with footage of the pair involved in a physical confrontation emerging during their face-to-face.

The pair will be facing off with one another on the 22nd of April, with the bout taking place during the “High Stakes” show at the OVO Arena Wembley.

Despite the fight not being for another week, things have already got physical between the pair, with water being thrown left, right, and centre.

Elle Brook & Ola Danielka get physical during face-to-face

The footage shows Brooke throwing a glass of water over Danielka, referring to her as a “f****** c***”, before Danielka reacted with some menacing shoves and kicks.

The video finished with Polish Love Island star Danielka picking up a stool, presumably ready to harm Brooke further, but was withheld by the ever-present security.

Twitter was rife with fans’ verdicts of the brawl, with some citing the unprofessional security as the reason things got out of hand.

Speaking of the fight’s promoters Kingpyn, one user said: “This is why Kingpyn is a joke of a company. Where was security? And let’s not forget they let the Ryan Taylor and Slim fight not happen ‘cause they put them in the same hotel and had no security at the hotel.”

Another user said: “Why didn’t you intervene like you intervened with Dillon Danis? Lol”

However, many users were unimpressed with the antics shown in the footage.

One user said: “Looks like little kids fighting for the first time and figuring out being hit isn’t a video game!”

A second user said: “Fight? Lol, where? Too fast I missed it maybe… and people pay to watch this c***, jeez.”

OnlyFans star Elle Brooke will enter the fight as the only one with any fighting experience. She has two boxing matches under her belt, one against AJ Buker and another against Faith Ordway, stopping the latter in the first round.

IBF bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges has been training Brooke, hoping that she can hone her talents and defeat Danielka in the ring. However, if the pre-match brawl is anything to go by, Brooke has a long way to go.