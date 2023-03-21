Everton forward Ellis Simms should be moving up the pecking order at Goodison Park, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old hasn't had too many opportunities to impress since returning from his loan spell at Sunderland.

Everton news - Ellis Simms

Simms, who is currently earning £7k-a-week at Everton, scored a crucial equaliser at Stamford Bridge recently, rescuing a point for Sean Dyche's side.

The young forward joined Championship side Sunderland on loan at the beginning of the season, but with Everton struggling to score goals, Simms was recalled during the January transfer window.

Since returning to Goodison Park, Simms has started just once, featuring in six Premier League games in total.

After his goal away to Chelsea, Simms has now scored as many Premier League goals this campaign as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Neal Maupay.

Everton boss Dyche was full of praise for his young striker after scoring his first goal for the club. He said: "A young player coming on and earning his spurs. We know he's got power and pace, then a fine finish under the keeper. I'm really pleased for him. He spoke to me last week, I told him to tell me where he needs to get better. He told me four things and I said 'you're right' - one of them was playing stronger and he did that today."

What has Jones said about Simms?

Jones has suggested that Simms could now move above Maupay in the pecking order at the club and he will now be asking questions of Dyche.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Simms should move above Maupay in the pecking order. On one hand, you like that he can come on and have that impact - those bursts of raw ability, pace, and aggression that can give you short bursts of success.

"However, no player is content with that and every player wants to be starting games. I think Simms will be knocking on the door very soon asking 'Why am I not in there? Start me and I'll deliver goals.'"

Should Simms be given more minutes?

As previously mentioned, Calvert-Lewin and Maupay have scored twice between them this season, so have hardly stamped their authority on the number-nine position.

Demarai Gray has been utilised in a central role in the last few games and, as a result, Everton's performances have improved.

The unpredictability of Simms off the bench could be a useful tool for Everton, rather than putting a shed load of pressure on the youngster's shoulders by starting him when he may not be ready.