Mark Zuckerberg has shown off his impressive skills in MMA in recent weeks, but no-one would have though his first call-out would come from Twitter owner Elon Musk.

Zuckerberg has been training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and won a tournament last month which sparked some huge interest in his fighting career.

He was more known for his incredible idea of social media site Facebook which has now rebranded to Meta and has generated him huge income throughout his life.

Although an interest has been gauged in a fighting career, no-one would have predicted that Musk would be his first potential rival, in a battle some are branding 'Tech War'.

Mark Zuckerberg in MMA training

It has been reported that Zuckerberg has been taking breaks from the ever-struggling tech world to try his hand at a new hobby, in jiu-jitsu training and is a regular at gyms.

He even competed a tournament, but it is unknown if it is something he wishes to take further or turn professional given he is now 39-years-old.

However, a training partner of the Meta CEO Khai Wu, he has been showing real positive signs of being a talented mixed martial artist.

WATCH: Mark Zuckerberg in grappling action

He’s never like, ‘Don’t do that,’” Wu told The Information. “He’s actually asked, ‘Can you give me a little more resistance, a little more force? I want to feel it.'

“You’d never expect these guys to be able to take you down. Next thing you know, they’re attacking you with these extremely technical moves. You don’t know this nerd is a silent killer.”

Elon Musk's fight offer to Mark Zuckerberg

Musk has now made a sensational offer on his platform Twitter for an MMA fight despite him having had no previous experience.

He tweeted: "I’m up for a cage match if he is lol." He then added: “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus,’ where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing.”

Zuckerberg had just three-words in response: "Send me location."

Musk then had the final say: "Vegas octagon."

Any potential showdown would likely generate a huge audience and is certainly something we would all want to see in an intriguing tech battle.

And it is almost certain that UFC chief Dana White would be more than happy to get involved with any showdown, given his openness to stage Conor McGregor's boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather in the past.

Musk you better had get training.