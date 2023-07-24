Chelsea appear to be continuing to recruit young talents from all around the world, and Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has given his verdict on two potential targets, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Todd Boehly has predominantly signed players under the age of 23 since taking over at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea transfer news - Latest

Since Boehly arrived in west London, Chelsea have spent over £600m on new players, with a large percentage of that being spent on young talent.

Nicolas Jackson, Angelo, and Diego Moreira, are three players under the age of 23 who have arrived at Chelsea this summer, as Boehly continues his strategy.

However, considering their disastrous season last campaign, Pochettino may be hoping for some more ready-made players capable of making an immediate impact.

The Blues failed to qualify for any European competition, finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Pochettino will be hoping that this doesn't lead to players becoming hesitant about making a move to Stamford Bridge.

What has Taylor said about Chelsea?

Taylor has suggested that Elye Wahi and Michael Olise would both be huge assets for Pochettino, with both players - who are worth a combined £63m, as per Transfermarkt - linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

However, the journalist has suggested that this current Chelsea squad is going to take some time for the players to progress and develop.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think that they're showing promising signs for the future. But ultimately, I think it's a squad that's going to take time to progress and develop. There are a lot of young players that are going to need periods of adaptation.

"The likes of Nicolas Jackson, even Mykhailo Mudryk, who is a top talent, but you can't say for certain that he's going to be at the top of his game this season. He obviously really struggled last year. I do think he's going to be better but I think Chelsea need signings that can come in and make a difference now.

"I still think they're around three or four signings short at least of some of their other top-four rivals at the moment. So yeah, they are the kind of players [Elye Wahi and Michael Olise] I would think would be huge assets to Pochettino.

"But, they need to be ready-made for the Premier League and I think talk of Wahi going back to France isn't the right move at the moment."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

Who else could Chelsea look to sign this summer?

The obvious player who Chelsea are being constantly linked with is Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, with Italian journalist Rudy Galetti confirming to GIVEMESPORT that the Blues will negotiate to the 'bitter end' to secure the signature of the Ecuadorian.

A midfielder has to be a priority for Chelsea, considering they've lost Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are also monitoring the situation of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.