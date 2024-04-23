Highlights Erik ten Hag has spoken out on media backlash to Manchester United's collapse vs Coventry.

Describes Manchester United's penalty shootout win over Coventry as a "huge achievement" despite almost losing.

Ten Hag highlighted the importance of results in elite football and asserted his team's deserving place in the final.

Erik ten Hag says that Manchester United's win over Coventry was still a "huge achievement" despite their near-catastrophic collapse against the Sky Blues at Wembley - before labelling comments about their shambolic final 20 minutes a "disgrace".

United were 3-0 up against cruising against Mark Robins' outfit on Sunday under the famous arch, with goals from Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes seeming to show the clear gulf between Premier League and Championship quality with the prospect of a consecutive Manchester derby final on the cards. But a late Coventry comeback saw Ellis Simms and Callum O'Hare score in an eight-minute spell, before the Sky Blues won a stoppage-time penalty after an Aaron Wan-Bissaka handball, which Haji Wright duly converted. Only VAR stopped arguably the greatest comeback in FA Cup history with Victor Torp's goal being ruled out for offside, and a penalty shootout win saw United limp over the line.

But with Ten Hag facing questions on Tuesday, he took a stance against comments over his team's performance, labelling the reaction as "embarrassing".

Ten Hag wasn't best pleased with the media for their views on a Wembley collapse

Speaking to the press ahead of their game against Sheffield United, Ten Hag said...

"No. Absolutely not. You made enough and one the question: "is it embarrassing? No, the reaction from you was embarrassing. It is the comments. Top football is about results, we made it to a final and we deserved it not only by this game but also the other games. We lost control for 20 mins, we also had bad luck, 3-2, 3-3. We were very lucky in the end, clear. Penalties was very good and we made it to the final, it is a huge achievement. Twice, in two years- is magnificent. For me as a manager, four cup final in four years. The comments are a disgrace."

Erik Ten Hag: Manchester United's Season So Far

Erik ten Hag hasn't been able to get a tune from United recently

Ten Hag has taken a lot of criticism for United's poor season which has seen them slump to seventh in the Premier League table, alongside crashing out of the EFL Cup early doors with a stunning 3-0 loss to Newcastle and, perhaps worst of all, finishing bottom of their Champions League group containing FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray and Bayern Munich - only recording one win along the way with a last-minute penalty save from Andre Onana keeping them from going winless.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: This season marks the first time Manchester United have finished last in the group stages of a European tournament since 2005-06

The Red Devils have regressed massively from last year which saw them win the EFL Cup, finish third in the league and reach the FA Cup final - only doing one of those this season with a squad that on paper has improved from last season's efforts.

Injuries have had a part to play in their demise, but performances of players who have been available simply have not been good enough in recent weeks and with just one win in seven in the Premier League, United's current trajectory could see them fail to achieve European football next season.

A cup final win may not be enough to save Ten Hag from the chopping block, with links to other managers flooding in amid their mess of a campaign which has seen the Dutchman touted with the exit frequently.

