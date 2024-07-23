This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

When one thing doesn't work, don't continue banging your head against the wall. Try something new.

That's exactly what innovative head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are doing with embattled wideout Kadarius Toney, who has had quite the topsy-turvy stay at Arrowhead since arriving in a trade in 2022.

Despite a 2023 campaign characterized by drops, social media gaffes, and limited snaps for the former first-round pick, the Chiefs aren't giving up on Toney just yet: Reid told the media that he intends to give Toney some snaps at running back during training camp, per Ari Meirov.

Reid said they had some success running Toney out of the backfield last year, and the player is open to the role, so the team will be taking a serious look at backfield Toney vs. out wide Toney over the next two weeks of Chiefs training camp.

Toney Is Familiar Operating Out of the Backfield

He is far from the first wide receiver to attempt the switch to RB

Toney didn't make too much of an impact on Kansas City after arriving in a midseason trade in 2022—until Super Bowl 56, when he set a new record for the longest punt return (65 yards) while also catching a five-yard TD in the fourth quarter to give the Chiefs a lead they would not relinquish.

After that display, it seemed Toney was set up for major success in 2023 as K.C.'s top wideout, with his main competition coming in the form of a rookie who wasn't even a first round pick.

Instead, he had a shocker in Week 1, dropping two crucial passes and catching just one of his five targets for one yard. He seemingly never recovered, as gaffes and mistakes plagued him for the remainder of the season, and he was only given more than five targets twice more throughout the campaign, before he was benched for the final three games of the regular season as well as the entire playoff run.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Kadarius Toney's 13.2 drop percentage during the 2023 season led all WRs by a whopping 2.4 percent. That mark is also tied for the fifth-worst among wideouts since 2014.

After the benching, Toney got himself into a world of trouble after regrettably venting about the decision on social media, which surely didn't help his standing in the eyes of the Walrus, Andy Reid.

However, Reid is not one to throw away a player who still has potential. Despite all of his flaws, Toney is still an extremely quick and athletic gadget player who can do a lot to help the offense once he has the ball in his hands. So, how can they make use of a player who's dangerous with the ball in his hands but can't seem to make a catch? Turn him into a running back!

It really is a genius idea, and at a tight 6'0" and 193 pounds, Toney has the power as well as the quickness to succeed coming out of the backfield. He's done it before, especially in college, when he took 66 carries for 580 yards and two TDs for an 8.8 yards per tote average over four years in the Swamp.

He's continued to dabble in the NFL.

Toney NFL Rushing Stats Year Rushes Yards Yards/Attempt 2021 3 6 2.0 2022 7 82 11.7 2022 (Playoffs) 1 14 14.0 2023 11 31 2.8

Clearly, he's had success, and with 11 carries in 2023 despite all the time he missed, it's clear this is not a brand new idea in Kansas City. With Isaiah Pacheco carrying the load without offering a ton in the passing game, Toney could very well slide into the third-down role that another first-round disappointment, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, has nominally claimed.

Toney's move to the backfield is not unprecedented either. There have been many wideouts that have transitioned to a backfield role while in the NFL. Most recently, guys like Ty Montgomery and Cordarrelle Patterson have made the switch, with both retaining their wide receiver numbers (88 and 84, respectively) after doing so, which made for a jarring on-field look.

Montgomery made the switch right after his rookie year, which likely made it easier, but Patterson never had more than 13 rushes in any of his first five seasons. He had 130 receptions in his first three full years as a wideout from 2013-2016, and has taken 347 rushing attempts over his last three full years as a back from 2021-2023.

Patterson has shown Toney the hybrid path, and Reid and Patrick Mahomes will provide him with the opportunity. Toney just needs to seize the day this time around.

