Highlights Despite rookie Victor Wembanyama's strong performance, Joel Embiid scored a whopping 70 points and set a franchise record.

Wembanyama managed to fly under the radar due to Embiid's heroics, Kevin Durant's buzzer-beater, and Karl-Anthony Towns' 62-point effort.

Wembanyama and Embiid's upcoming matchup in international play could develop into a budding rivalry.

Before the San Antonio Spurs matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers, coach Gregg Popovich issued a joking warning to the hometown crowd in the Wells Fargo Center. When asked about how rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama would fare against reigning MVP Joel Embiid, Popovich didn’t hesitate.

“We are going to hammer his ass! I told Wemby to stick him, put your butt right in his stomach, back him down over the rim and just throw him through the rim. That's what you can look forward to ... don't tell Wemby I said that." – Gregg Popovich

Embiid apparently didn’t get the memo that Popovich was joking, as he went on to score a whopping 70 points to set a franchise record.

Embiid with a statement performance

70 points, a win, and a career-high in rebounds

On top of the 70 points, Embiid posted 18 rebounds, which is the most of his career. He was simply all over the place on offense, scoring at the rim, in the mid-range, a little from deep, and, as always, from the charity stripe.

Joel Embiid - 2023-24 Free-Throw Stats Free throws attempted Free throws made Free throw percentage Season average 12.2 10.8 88.7 Against San Antonio 23 21 91.3

But, as they say, a point is a point, and free throws do help your team win games, which is all that matters. With a reputation as a foul merchant and playoff blunders on his record, a deep playoff run would set in stone Embiid’s spot on the all-time center list.

Scoring 70 points against one of the biggest names in basketball is a nice way to preview upcoming playoff success, and doubt about whether he can replicate it in the playoffs are slowly being stifled, but won’t be totally thrown away until he proves that he can lead a team in June.

Wembanyama’s performance overshadowed by Embiid

33 points, seven rebounds, two blocks in 28 minutes

While Embiid dazzled, Wembanyama did his best to keep up. The rookie posted a stat line that would have taken the NBA media by storm on any other night, but with Embiid’s heroics, Kevin Durant’s buzzer-beater, and Karl-Anthony Towns’ 62-point effort in a loss, Wembanyama managed to fly under the radar.

In just over two minutes of being guarded by Embiid, Wembanyama continued to impress, scoring nine points on the MVP.

Wembanyama and Embiid's Stats When Guarded By Each Other Minutes Points Field goals Free throws Turnovers Wembanyama when guarded by Embiid 2:44 9 3/7 2/2 0 Embiid when guarded by Wembanyama 5:45 24 10/15 2/4 0

While Embiid and Nikola Jokic are firmly the two best big men in the league, Wembanyama’s arrival has put the Association on notice, and the next great center is already playing in Texas.

A brewing international rivalry

Pair could clash at 2024 Olympic Games

Despite holding French and American citizenship and being born in Cameroon, Embiid has opted to play for Team USA in the Olympics this summer. Wembanyama has committed to France and a roster with Rudy Gobert, Bilal Coulibaly, and Wembanyama will be one of the favorites to medal.

With Teams USA and France gunning for gold, a matchup between the two in international play is expected, which means that a budding rivalry could be growing. The two play in different conferences, but with All-Star appearances, Olympic Games, and future matchups all in store, the duo will get plenty of experience against each other moving forward.