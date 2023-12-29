Highlights Joel Embiid suggests Victor Wembanyama should decide whether to play like him or Kevin Durant.

At 19, Victor Wembanyama is already one of the most exciting players in the NBA, but his game is far from being fully perfected. Despite being the best player on the San Antonio Spurs, there have been times when he seems uncertain of his role on offense, but many can chalk that up simply to age and inexperience.

Standing at 7-foot-4, Wembanyama is one of the tallest players in the league and has all the physical specs to be a superior post player. On the other hand, he is also incredibly talented with the ball in his hands and has a guard-like skill set.

It's only normal that the French big man is still carving out his identity on the court, but Joel Embiid, who's in the middle of another potential MVP campaign, has some words for Wembanyama.

In an article from The Athletic, several players gave Wembanyama advice about how to adapt to the NBA and the Philadelphia 76ers big man says that he needs to figure out what kind of player he wants to become.

“He has to figure out where he wants to play, whether he wants to be a guard or a big or whatever. It’s not necessarily whether he wants to be a guard or a big; it’s what he wants to become. Do you want to become KD, or do you want to become me?”

Coming into the NBA, Wembanyama was partially touted as a taller version of Kevin Durant, mostly due to their similar builds and perceived abilities to score from anywhere on the court.

While the 19-year-old hasn't exactly been such a lethal threat on the court, he has found success playing close to the rim. In other words, he's closer to Embiid's style of play than Durant's to start his career.

Wembanyama is still finding his form

Excels in the paint, mediocre from everywhere else

Wembanyama has to improve his jump shots if he wants to be anything like Durant. The further away he gets from the basket, the less reliable he becomes. He's only making 31.0 percent of his jump shots and on pretty high volume as well; he's made only 77 of his 248 attempts.

Up close, however, it's largely a different story. He's been exceptional at finishing alley-oops, dunks, and layups, showing that he can force points in the paint without having to think too much about his form or keeping an eye out for defenders closing in.

Victor Wembanyama Field Goal % By Distance Shot Area Stats Field Goal % on Two-Pointers 50.8 Field Goal % from 0-3 Feet 73.4 Field Goal % from 3-10 Feet 46.5 Field Goal % from 10-16 Feet 34 Field Goal % from 16+ Feet 26.9 Three-Point Field Goal % 28.5

Although Wembanyama hasn't been all that consistent with his jumpers, he'll likely find a way to improve as he spends more time in the NBA. He wasn't exactly a lights-out shooter in Paris a year ago, but highlight reels showed he wasn't useless beyond the arc.

For context, even Embiid has had ups and downs in his three-point shooting. He has never shot below 30 percent from deep, but it took him until his fifth season to start producing from long range with above-average efficiency.

He may be taking fewer shots from deep now, thanks to a solid supporting cast of good shooters, but he knows his forte is in the paint and doesn't force the shot outside.

Durant, however, has long had an innate ability to score from anywhere on the court and that was largely apparent as of his sophomore year – he made only 28.8 percent of his threes in his rookie season in Seattle.

Wembanyama is neither Durant nor Embiid, but his skill set echoes the two in multiple ways. He may still be young, but to a certain degree, Embiid is right. He'll need to figure out the exact player he wants to be moving forward if he wants to reach the same heights as him and Durant.

