Highlights AC Milan are close to agreeing a €15m deal with Tottenham for Emerson Royal.

Emerson is ready to undergo a medical to finalise the move after agreeing personal terms back in May.

Spurs may invest the Emerson sale funds into acquiring Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

Tottenham and AC Milan are close to agreeing a deal worth around €15 million plus add-ons for Emerson Royal, with the player having agreed personal terms with the Italian club, and the player is now waiting for the green light to undergo a medical, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Emerson endured a difficult 2023/24 season, starting just 11 Premier League games as Pedro Porro dominated the right-back position for Spurs. Despite this lack of playing time and being evidently surplus to requirements in North London, the full-back has been the subject of interest from Milan, as well as Saudi Pro-League club Al-Nassr, this summer.

It appears as though the Serie A side will win the race to sign the Brazilian. While Tottenham are understood to have demanded €20 million, a compromise in the region of €15 million is close to being agreed upon, with only the medical standing in the way of the deal being finalised once that happens.

Romano: Milan Closing in on Emerson

Only 'final steps' before the deal is done

Emerson's time at Tottenham may ultimately be looked at as a disappointment. The 25-year-old arrived at the club from Barcelona in 2021 as a highly-thought of young full-back, off the back of an impressive loan spell at Real Betis.

Bought for £25.8 million, there were great expectations for the defender to finally replace what Tottenham had lost in Kyle Walker four years earlier. However, three seasons of inconsistency, demonstrated across 101 appearances, have seen the Brazil international's prominence in the Lillywhites' team diminish to the extent that Ange Posetcoglou was eager to cash in this summer.

A deal which represents a significant loss on their initial investment, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Romano revealed the imminent nature of the transfer:

"I expect them (Tottenham) to be busy. definitely. Because for Emerson Royal, there are conversations ongoing with Milan. I think this deal will be done quite soon. They still need some final steps, but the agreement is close around €15 million, plus add-ons. Tottenham started from €20 million. "So there is no big gap between the two clubs and the player wants to go to Milan. He already agreed on personal terms at the end of May. So, Emerson Royal is basically waiting for the two clubs to agree to travel and complete his medical. So that's the situation for Emerson."

Whether or not Spurs look for a direct replacement remains to be seen, although new signing Archie Gray may deputise for Porro. The former Leeds man was used frequently at right-back by the Yorkshire club, and could play the back-up role to the Spaniard, while also being deployed in midfield occasionally.

Emerson's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 22 Pass Accuracy 90.3% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.42 Progressive Carries Per 90 1.63 Key Passes Per 90 0.23 Tackles Per 90 2.79 Interceptions Per 90 1.55

Spurs Chasing Solanke

Postecoglou is keen on the Bournemouth Striker

One area in which the Emerson sale could be reinvested into is up front, with Postecoglou looking to add another striker to his ensemble. The Aussie manager has reportedly identified Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke as an option, a deal which could involve Spurs players going the other way.

Solanke enjoyed a blistering season last year, scoring 19 goals and registering three assists in the Premier League. The Cherries are said to be reluctant to sell their star man in this window, although are resigned to the possibility of it, with the Englishman said to be open to the move. Depending on the players Spurs opt to include in their proposed exchange, this could be one that accelerates quickly in the coming weeks.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 05/08/2024