Unai Emery has reportedly asked Aston Villa to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Marco Asensio in January, according to Fichajes.

The Spanish tactician is said to have drawn up a three-player wishlist for the winter transfer window, including Asensio, as well as defenders Oscar Mingueza from Celta Vigo and Loic Bade from Sevilla.

Villa are reportedly considering signing Asensio on loan until the end of the season, while moves for Mingueza and Bade would be permanent.

Having already secured Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen on a long-term deal, the West Midlands club appear to be preparing for a busy end to the transfer window, with defensive reinforcements expected next.

Aston Villa Eyeing Marco Asensio

On loan from Paris Saint-Germain

Asensio has struggled for regular minutes under Luis Enrique at PSG this season and faces an uncertain future at Parc des Princes, with just 18 months remaining on his £290,000-per-week contract.

The 28-year-old has made only 15 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions in all competitions this term, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

The Spanish international last started a game for PSG on 22 November in their 3-0 win over Toulouse and has been left on the bench for their last three league fixtures.

As a result, multiple European clubs have been linked with a surprise January move for Asensio, including Newcastle, Juventus and Real Sociedad.

It remains to be seen whether Villa will act on their reported interest in Asensio, having secured Malen on a long-term deal this week.

The Dutch forward became Villa’s first signing of the January transfer window and replaced Jaden Philogene, who was sold to Ipswich Town after just six months at the club.

Villa have climbed to seventh in the Premier League following their 1-0 win at Everton on Wednesday and will next travel to Arsenal at the weekend.

Marco Asensio's PSG Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 11 Goals 2 Assists 4 Expected goals 5.5 Expected assisted goals 2.7 Minutes played 610

