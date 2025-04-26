Unai Emery's decision to start Pau Torres over Tyrone Mings may have cost Aston Villa a place in the FA Cup final, after a mind-blowing statistic emerged after the game.

The Villans were dominated all over the pitch at Wembley by Crystal Palace as they fell to a 3-0 defeat on Saturday night, which could have been even worse. Goals from Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr (2) saw the Eagles claim a place in next month's final, but Jean-Philippe Mateta had a goal controversially disallowed and missed a penalty in a shambolic performance from Emery's side.

Villa were already dealt a blow pre-game as Marcus Rashford was surprisingly missing from the match-day squad with an undisclosed injury, but it was a surprising decision from the manager which may have been fatal to the Midlands club's hopes of ending their 29 year trophy drought.

Torres Was Shambolic in Defeat

Mings should have started ahead of him