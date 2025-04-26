Unai Emery's decision to start Pau Torres over Tyrone Mings may have cost Aston Villa a place in the FA Cup final, after a mind-blowing statistic emerged after the game.
The Villans were dominated all over the pitch at Wembley by Crystal Palace as they fell to a 3-0 defeat on Saturday night, which could have been even worse. Goals from Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr (2) saw the Eagles claim a place in next month's final, but Jean-Philippe Mateta had a goal controversially disallowed and missed a penalty in a shambolic performance from Emery's side.
Villa were already dealt a blow pre-game as Marcus Rashford was surprisingly missing from the match-day squad with an undisclosed injury, but it was a surprising decision from the manager which may have been fatal to the Midlands club's hopes of ending their 29 year trophy drought.