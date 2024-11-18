Aston Villa manager Unai Emery could approve the sale of centre-back Diego Carlos in January, with the Villans eager to improve in this area of the pitch, according to Football Insider.

Carlos has started just four Premier League games this season, but has featured in each of Villa's last four matches in all competitions, all of which ended in defeat. Not definitively first choice, but still playing a prominent part in the West Midlanders team, Emery and the club's hierarchy feel the centre of defence is an area of their squad that can be improved, and Carlos may make way in order for this to happen this winter.

Emery hasn't been impressed by Carlos in the last few months, and has identified the Brazilian as a defender they can cash in on to fund a signing in this department. Villa rejected a bid from Fulham for the 31-year-old, also a previous target for West Ham, in the summer, but it remains to be seen whether either of these London sides will reignite their interest.

Emery Could Green Light Carlos Exit

The defender has not impressed the Spaniard

Leaving Sevilla for Villa for £26 million in the summer of 2022, Carlos has been limited to just 52 appearances in a claret shirt, due to a long-term injury he sustained shortly after signing for the club. Linked with a number of clubs throughout the summer, Emery opted to keep hold of the experienced defender, earning a puported £100,000 a week, a decision that hasn't been justified with his performances so far this term.

Villa have been leaking goals at an alarming rate since Carlos has been utilised more frequently, and thus Emery wants to part ways with the former Nantes man. Former Villans midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker claimed last week that the Champions League side will reach the next level if they add a top quality centre-back in the transfer market, and Football Insider suggest that the club agrees with the talkSPORT pundit.

The outlet report that Carlos could be used as a pawn for securing another central defender, shipping the veteran off in favour of a younger player who can develop with the team. The club's recruitment department have already begun assessing potential options for this role in the market.

Carlos' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 27 Pass Accuracy 88.4% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.92 Tackles Per 90 1.34 Interceptions Per 90 0.64 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.04

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 18/11/2024