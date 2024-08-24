Key Takeaways Aston Villa could hit a jackpot with Raheem Sterling following the winger's banishment from Chelsea's plans, heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

The 29-year-old could contribute vital experience to support what will likely be the Villans' busiest season yet.

Unai Emery may be able to help Sterling rekindle some of his best form.

Aston Villa's successful fourth-placed finish last season shocked the Premier League landscape, and subsequently marked the return of European nights to Villa Park for the first time in almost four decades. As such, Unai Emery has been tasked with some key decisions this summer, as he prepares to steer the club to success in what looks to be their busiest season yet.

With deals for Amadou Onana, Ross Barkley, and Ian Maatsen, the squad has seen plenty of makeovers, but one crucial issue is still yet to be addressed. Moussa Diaby's exit to Al-Ittihad has opened space for a new incoming in the offensive department, and there is a feeling that Emery could hit the jackpot with Chelsea outcast, Raheem Sterling.

Sterling's exclusion from the Blues' matchday squad in their season opener spurred controversy, and newly-appointed Enzo Maresca has all but confirmed his soon-expected departure from Stamford Bridge. Villa are reportedly keeping tabs, and it could be a great coup for them if they are able to see through the transfer.

Aston Villa Could Secure a Reasonable Price for Sterling

Enzo Maresca has rendered him surplus to requirements

Maresca's damning words on Sterling's future confirmed suspicions about whether the 29-year-old was involved in the Italian's plans heading into the 2024/25 season. With that said, the pressure now, in fact, lies on Chelsea to sanction a suitable deal, as offloading a player in these situations is typically far from straightforward.

The Chelsea higher-ups may not be expecting to recover near the £50 million figure they paid in 2022, given their widely understood desperation. Not only will the player amass little to no minutes for the first team, his astronomical weekly wages imply that the club may be willing to sell for a cut-price, just to erase his salary off the books.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raheem Sterling is currently the highest-earning Chelsea player, raking in an eye-watering £325,000 per week in wages.

As a result, Chelsea have little leverage in negotiations for this transfer, and Aston Villa – who have been linked – may be able to force a reasonable price for themselves, as long as they move swiftly.

Sterling a Perfect Fit for Aston Villa

The squad could benefit from his experience

The situation between Sterling and Chelsea occurred at precisely the right time for Aston Villa, who may have found an appealing, opportunistic improvement to their weakened squad depth.

Moussa Diaby's transfer to Al Ittihad has left a substantial hole in Villa's frontline options, as the Frenchman featured in all 38 Premier League fixtures last term, starting 25 of them and recording six goals and eight assists. He was evidently a critical asset to the composition of Emery's attack, and his loss will likely be felt.

Raheem Sterling, Moussa Diaby - 2023/24 League Statistics Statistic Raheem Sterling Moussa Diaby Appearances 31 38 Goals 8 6 Assists 4 8 Shots on target per 90 0.95 0.91 Key passes per 90 1.36 1.94 Successful take-ons per 90 2.05 1.20

But securing a replacement would mitigate some impact of the loss, and Sterling could be a viable solution. While the Chelsea man's recent statistics do not denote a significant improvement, we mustn't dismiss his previous experience.

A former UEFA Champions League regular with over 80 outings, as well as 27 goals and 17 assists, Sterling's European expertise could be vital to Aston Villa, given they have only just opened their account in the competition's recent history. Moreover, his league experience itself could prove differential as well; maintaining their league performance from such a high point last season will be anything but plain sailing, and Emery will need all the seasoned veterans he can find to pull through in key moments during the season.

With the left wing spot up for grabs at Villa Park, a move for Sterling seems very plausible. The promise of consistent minutes in such a role may be a deciding factor in the player's decision as well.

Emery to Help Sterling Rekindle his Best Form

He was once a Premier League star

An obtainable international with plenty of domestic and European experience appears to be a no-brainer. But regardless, it's difficult to see immediately past the four-time Premier League winner's recent lacklustre performances – which could be blamed, in part, on his unstable environment.

Ever since switching down to London from Manchester City, Sterling has struggled to reach the levels he once set during the pinnacle of his career. 81 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea have seen the forward hit the back of the net just 19 times - a largely inferior ratio in comparison to his 131 successful strikes in 339 for the Cityzens. Dubbed "unbelievable" by Mikel Arteta for his previous time in Manchester, Sterling was undoubtedly a well-regarded star during his best years.

Emery would face a challenge in helping the Englishman rediscover some of his better form, but his past track record with attackers is a source of optimism. In particular, the likes of Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey have both reached new heights under the Spaniard's leadership. Both registered new career highs for goal involvements, the former achieving 32 and the latter with 19.

Additionally, Pep Guardiola has previously heaped praise on Emery for his managerial quality and tactical nous as well:

"[They are] excellent the way they play. "Unai Emery and the consistency in every season, Villa is impressive and always he has done really well. It’s not a surprise the quality of him and his management and the quality of the team. "The shape is really clear what they do. They can do high pressing and afterwards defend very well with a back four or back five and a really structured line. [They have] an exceptional keeper. That is why they are where they are, fighting to be there.”

Such glowing impressions prove that a very prosperous environment has been created by Emery at Aston Villa, and this could be ideal for Sterling, who will be hoping to turn the page on a dismal chapter with Chelsea. If the former Golden Boy is to claw back to his best, this is precisely what he would need.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.com and FBRef.com