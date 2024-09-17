After four decades of patiently waiting, Aston Villa fans can rejoice knowing that they will return to Champions League football on Tuesday night. Unai Emery's incredible turnaround of fortunes at Villa Park saw him lead the Midlands outfit to a shock fourth-place finish last season and qualification back to Europe's elite competition.

While an exciting clash against Bayern Munich is right around the corner, Villa kick off the newly formatted league phase of the competition with a trip to Swiss giants BSC Young Boys. Given that Champions League experience in the squad is at a premium, now might be time for Emery to take the reins off of new signing and last season's finalist, Ian Maatsen.

Maatsen Backed by Former Coach

The Dutchman was crucial to Dortmund's success last season

Despite only joining Borussia Dortmund on loan during the second half of the 2023/24 season, Maatsen quickly excelled and made an immediate impact on the side. Of his 23 appearances, seven of those came in Europe as he played 90 minutes in every single one of Dortmund's knockout fixtures against the likes of PSG and Real Madrid.

He received high praise for his 'technical' ability and composure on the ball, with ex-manager Edin Terzic saying in the aftermath of the Dutchman's debut:

"He showed what he's capable of. He was very technical in tight spaces. He can pick up speed with his first touch. A great player."

This was expanded on by the club's sporting director Sebastian Kehl, who stated:

"He was very, very calm. There was no nervousness to be seen, he did very, very well. He's fully fit, he's been getting playing time over the last few weeks."

Three goals and two assists later, the Chelsea academy star had plenty of suitors. It was Emery's project that he opted for, but thus far he has had to wait for the opportunity to showcase what he is capable of.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Maatsen has played just 62 minutes of Premier League football this season.

Four cameo substitute appearances are what he has been limited to thus far, but given what he learned last season, the 22-year-old finds himself in an interesting position where his experience could be invaluable to other members of the squad.

Maatsen in the Champions League Games 7 Minutes 630 Goals 1 Assists 0 Honours 2023/24 Finalist

Villa's Lack of Champions League Experience

The likes of Ollie Watkins and John McGinn have never played in the competition

For all the talent that is among the ranks at Villa, many of their star names have never tasted Champions League football. While Ollie Watkins and John McGinn have appeared in major international tournaments, they have still never been on this stage, lining up while listening to the famous anthem. Even Emiliano Martinez, who has won the World Cup and is in line to win his second Yashin award, has only featured twice in this competition.

Maatsen brings with him the knowledge of what it takes to go to the final stage of the Champions League. Better yet, his technical qualities going forward are exactly what Emery needs against Young Boys. With nine points believed to be enough to qualify for the play-offs, Villa need to take advantage of the games they are expected to control. Their opener is one of them, so utilising the £100k p/w man as an additional attacking threat may prove to be pivotal.

All salaries and statistics courtesy of Capology and Transfermarkt - accurate as of 17/09/2024