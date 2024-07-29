Highlights Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is keen on signing former Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto.

The 32-year-old saw his deal with the Catalans expire last month, after 18 years at the club.

Emery considers Atletico Madrid outcast Joao Felix a 'dream target' for the frontline.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is pushing to convince former Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto to join forces at Villa Park, Spanish outlet Sport has claimed.

The out-of-contract right-back is being eyed by several clubs in the Premier League, including West Ham, who are considering Roberto as an alternative to Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 32-year-old saw his contract with Barcelona expire at the end of June, despite reportedly reaching an agreement to extend the deal under departed boss Xavi last season.

The former Barcelona manager endorsed Roberto’s renewal, but, since Hansi Flick’s arrival in June, talks over the Spaniard’s extension have gone quiet.

The club academy graduate has now called time on his career at Camp Nou and seems to be open to offers from European clubs this summer.

Earlier this year, Roberto reportedly turned down an offer from the Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadisiyah for political reasons, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Aston Villa Eye Roberto Deal

Emery leading the Spaniard’s chase

According to Sport, Aston Villa have joined the race to sign free agent Roberto as Unai Emery is ‘very close’ to convincing the Spaniard to join.

Roberto, who was described as an 'extraordinary' player to have in the squad by Xavi Hernandez last year, could soon join the plethora of Villa’s arrivals this summer – the Premier League outfit have already confirmed eight deals and have been one of the busiest clubs in the market so far.

Moussa Diaby and Douglas Luiz have left, while Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Cameron Archer, Jaden Philogene and four others have joined in a strong window for the Champions League debutants.

After spending close to £150million on new arrivals, the Birmingham outfit could now look to bring in free agent Roberto, who left Barcelona after 18 years at the club.

The versatile defender joined his boyhood club in 2006 and has notched up 373 appearances, scoring 19 goals and registering 43 assists.

Sergi Roberto Barcelona Career Stats (2010-2024) Games 373 Goals 19 Assists 43 La Liga titles 7 Champions League titles 2

Earlier this season, the 32-year-old was linked with a move to MLS – Roberto was reportedly interested in following in the footsteps of former Barcelona team-mates Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami.

Villa ‘in Talks’ for Joao Felix

Dream target for Emery

Aston Villa are in active talks to sign Atletico Madrid outcast Joao Felix, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The Portugal international could soon be offered a permanent way out of the Spanish capital by the Birmingham outfit, after two successive loans to Chelsea and Barcelona.

Villa boss Unai Emery is considering Felix as a ‘dream target’ as he looks to bring reinforcements to his frontline after Moussa Diaby’s departure to Al-Ittihad last week.

According to Romano, Villa are keeping ‘contacts active’ for Felix, who became the most expensive player ever signed by a Spanish club in 2019 when he joined Atletico from his boyhood club Benfica.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-07-24.