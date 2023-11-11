Highlights Aston Villa defender Clement Lenglet has struggled to get game time under manager Unai Emery

Lenglet was brought in as a squad option and should lower his expectations, according to journalist Dean Jones

Another player, Youri Tielemans, has also had difficulties earning a starting spot under Emery, indicating a trust issue

Aston Villa defender Clement Lenglet will only be handed starting minutes by 'ruthless' Unai Emery under one condition, journalist Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Lenglet is currently at Villa Park on loan from Barcelona, but the Frenchman has found minutes hard to come by. Having had a mixed season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur during the 2022/23 campaign, Lenglet hasn't been any better off this time around, with frustrations about his performances starting to grow.

It's believed to be part of a wider trend for the West Midlands outfit, as more than one of their summer signings aren't happy with their game time so far this season.

Lenglet having to play the long game at Aston Villa

Joining on the final day of the transfer window, Lenglet arrived as the final piece of business of a busy summer for the Villans. All in all, the one-time European champions splashed close to £90 million on fresh talent in the window, with the majority of their deals having worked out so far.

Moussa Diaby arrived at Villa Park as the club's record signing, costing close to £52 million, with the winger having already captured the imaginations of the Aston Villa faithful. Likewise, defender Pau Torres put pen to paper on a move to the Premier League outfit, reuniting with former boss Emery as part of a £33 million deal with Villarreal and was immediately ushered into the starting-11.

However, Lenglet hasn't been afforded such a luxury, with the £150,000-per-week earner having struggled to make an impression on manager Emery, ever since securing his short-term move from Barcelona. Of the first eight Premier League fixtures Lenglet was available for, the 28-year-old didn't feature in one, with his only appearances of the season so far coming in the Europa Conference League instead.

Not what you'd expect of a player on loan from La Liga giant Barcelona, it's clear Lenglet's showings haven't caught the eye of Emery in training and as a result, he hasn't been rewarded with game time. Something which, according to Jones, shouldn't come as a surprise to the one-time Spurs loanee.

Read More: Aston Villa 'can now dream' of Champions League as huge claim made

When asked about the current situation regarding Lenglet at Villa Park, journalist Jones admitted he does sympathise with his frustrations, because Emery can operate in a 'ruthless' manner. However, the reliable reporter believes the centre-back should instead lower his expectations, as he was only ever brought into the club as a squad option:

"The idea was to add depth to the squad, obviously, and Emery was afraid of getting caught short. Again, refer it back to what they got from Youri Tielemans and he was complaining recently about the fact that he wanted more game time and he thought he was coming in to start, but it was never the case, he was brought in to be a squad player. “And I think it's the same with Lenglet, he's there to be a squad player. Probably considers himself to be better than that, but he needs to prove that and Emery is a ruthless character And he's only going to put you in that starting-11 when he's fully convinced that you're worthy of it.”

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

Tielemans another Villan of Emery's methods

While it might've been expected that Lenglet, who was brought into the club during the final hours of the transfer window, wouldn't be afforded too much time on the pitch, the same cannot be said about Tielemens. Unlike Lenglet, the Belgian was brought in on a permanent contract, joining from relegated Leicester City following the expiration of his deal at the King Power Stadium.

While Tielemans had featured in all 11 of Aston Villa's opening Premier League matches before the weekend, those appearances had come from off the bench, indicating there is a clear trust issue on Emery's side. In fact, on the odd occasion Tielemans has started a fixture, his performance has backed up the former Villarreal manager's decision not to play him from the off in the league.

The 26-year-old notched up a shocking 4.9 FotMob rating when Aston Villa were beaten by Everton in the Third Round of the League Cup, with Tielemans facing plenty of criticism for his efforts. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT at the time, journalist Ben Jacobs dubbed Tielemans the 'worst player on the pitch' for the League Cup loss, with things not having got much better ever since.

So far this season, Tielemans has averaged a rating of 6.19 from WhoScored, highlighting that there is plenty of work for the Belgium international to do, should he wish to earn a spot in the Aston Villa starting line-up.