Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was spotted in attendance for Villarreal’s 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday, where he took a closer look at defender Juan Foyth, according to Estadio Deportivo.

Villa were linked with Foyth in January and reportedly have not given up their pursuit of the Argentine ahead of the summer transfer window.

Last week, Foyth told Spanish outlet AS he was flattered by Aston Villa’s interest earlier this year but insisted on continuing at Villarreal, whom he joined from Tottenham Hotspur in 2021.

Foyth impressed against Real Madrid on Saturday, scoring Villarreal’s only goal before Kylian Mbappe’s first-half double secured victory for the Spanish champions.

Emery Scouts Villarreal’s Juan Foyth

Remains keen on the Argentina international

According to Estadio Deportivo, Emery ‘hasn’t given up’ on signing Foyth for Aston Villa, despite bringing in Levante right-back Andres Garcia in January.

The Argentina international is reportedly viewed as ‘a perfect fit’ for Emery’s system and has prior Premier League experience, having made 16 appearances for Tottenham.

Foyth, praised as ‘fantastic’, would bring versatility to Villa Park, as he can play both at right-back and in central defence, though he is more natural on the flank.

Villarreal, who signed the defender for €15m (£12.5m) from Tottenham in 2021, would reportedly like to recoup their investment this summer if they consider a sale, while reports suggest he has a £46m release clause.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Foyth has endured an injury-hit 2024/25 season, making just 10 league appearances for Villarreal.

Aston Villa are eyeing early summer deals following a busy January and are reportedly working towards signing Marco Asensio permanently from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Villans are now exploring a move for the Spanish international, who could be available for €15m, as he has just over a year left on his PSG contract.

Juan Foyth's Villarreal Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 10 Goals 1 Pass accuracy % 86.6 Tackles per 90 2.24 Minutes played 722

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: Aston Villa Make Contact With PSG Over Bargain Asensio Deal Aston Villa are already looking into the possibility of signing Marco Asensio on a permanent basis

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-03-25.