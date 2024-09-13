Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has confirmed that Ollie Watkins is fit and will be in the squad to face Everton in the Premier League this weekend.

The England striker withdrew from Lee Carsley's squad for the Nations League fixtures against the Republic of Ireland and Finland due to "ongoing issues" and to continue his rehabilitation.

That prompted fears that the 28-year-old could be an injury doubt for the clash against the Toffees at Villa Park on Saturday evening.

Ollie Watkins Available for Everton

Huge boost for Emery and Aston Villa

It's good news for any worried Villa supporters and Fantasy Premier League managers though, following the news on Friday afternoon that Watkins will play this weekend.

Aston Villa will need their top goalscorer from last season available this term given they also have Champions League games to contend with.

It has been a mixed start to the campaign in the English top flight for Emery's men, with impressive away wins against West Ham United and newly-promoted Leicester City being sandwiched by a 2-0 home loss to title contenders Arsenal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Watkins played in all but one of Aston Villa's 38 Premier League matches last season.

Having played 37 out of Villa's 38 top-flight games in 2023-24, it would no doubt have been a huge blow for the England centre-forward to miss a game this early into the current season.

Luckily, Emery had a positive update, telling reporters:

"He is progressing, getting better, feeling better and is in the squad. For tomorrow, he will be available to play.

Watkins in the Middle of Dry Patch

Goals have been hard to come by for the striker

After an outstanding 2023-24 campaign, Watkins is yet to get off the mark in the current season and was substituted off in the 61st minute of the 2-1 win against Leicester City before the international break having missed two golden opportunities.

Ollie Watkins in 2023-24 Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 37 19 13 Conference League 10 5 0 UECL Qualifiers 2 3 0 FA Cup 3 0 0 EFL Cup 1 0 0

The former Exeter City frontman would have been even more frustrated to see his replacement - Jhon Duran - then go onto to score what proved to be the winning goal just two minutes later.

Watkins has now gone seven matches without finding the net, which is his longest barren run in front of goal since an eight-game spell at the beginning of 2022-23 just prior to Emery's appointment in the Midlands.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 13-09-24.