Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is planning to sign a new centre-back in the January transfer window, according to former Villans scout Mick Brown - with the Spaniard apparently 'unconvinced' by a current of his couple options at the back.

Villa qualified for the Champions League for the first time in over 40 years last season after coming fourth in the Premier League, and have made a superb start to life in Europe's premier cup competition. Three wins from four games have put them in a healthy position to finish in the top eight of the competition. However, Emery will be keen to keep them in that mix - and despite being just one point from third place, the club have lost their last two games to see them eighth, and additions could be key to that.

Brown: Emery "Not Convinced" By Defensive Options

Villa have a plethora of options, but Emery could look to strengthen

Villa will be desperate to finish in the top four this season to keep their Champions League status, and owners will look to assess the squad to see which area needs to be strengthened in the upcoming transfer window.

Aston Villa's Premier League statistics - Divisional squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 5 =3rd Goals scored 17 8th Goals conceded 17 =13th Shots for per game 12.4 14th Shots against per game 11.2 =4th

But Brown insists that Emery could be looking to strengthen at centre-back with the notion that players could depart Villa Park failing to be ruled out to make way for new arrivals. He said, via Football Insider:

“Villa have done remarkably well to get to where they are. But now that they’re there, I’ve heard they want to strengthen certain areas of their team which aren’t quite up to that level. “They’re in the Champions League, and that’s where they want to stay. But to do that, you’ve got to make sure you’ve got Champions League quality players, and that includes the rotational players too, not just the starting XI. “The main position they’ll focus on is in the defence, at centre-back. From what I’ve heard, Emery isn’t entirely convinced by a couple of his options there. So in the January window, I’d expect that to be an area they address to bring in a real star player there who can help lift the team.”

Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings and Pau Torres are their options at present - and given that Mings and Carlos are 31 years of age, it could well be that one of the duo could be moved on to accommodate a replacement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Unai Emery has won 53 of his 100 games in charge of Aston Villa.

However, finding a buyer for one of them may be difficult, and it could well be that the summer sees vast change in the West Midlands.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-11-24.