Former France defender Frank Leboeuf has slammed Emi Martinez for repeating his World Cup celebration antics during Thursday night's Copa América celebrations with Argentina.

The Argentinians defeated Chile 3-0 in a qualifier for the 2026 World Cup at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, a result that sees them extend their lead at the top of the CONMEBOL table to four points. In the aftermath of the game, the Argentina players and staff members showcased their Copa América trophy, won during the summer in the United States, to the home faithful.

During these celebrations, Martinez proceeded to reproduce the bizarre celebration he was lambasted for after the 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar, placing the piece of silverware above his groin. Despite previously expressing regret over the motion, the goalkeeper gleefully repeated it, and has subsequently been criticised by Leboeuf.

Leboeuf: Martinez Actions 'Insane'

In what has been a silverware-laden period in Argentina's history, Martinez has emerged as a cult hero in the South American nation. Producing penalty shootout heroics in each of la Albiceleste's last three major trophy successes, the Aston Villa shot-stopper is now considered one of the world's best in between the sticks, and has been nominated for the 2024 Yashin Trophy.

Having now made 46 caps for Argentina, Martinez' success hasn't come without its controversial moments, as he continues to wind people up. In December 2022, after being handed the Golden Glove trophy for his performances during the World Cup in Qatar, the former Arsenal man held the piece of metal above his groin in what has become an iconic image from the tournament.

The action certainly divided opinion, with the player himself describing it as a 'stupid thing' that he's 'not proud of'. However, on Thursday night, he opted to replicate the celebration when getting his hands on the Copa America trophy.

Speaking on ESPN, now pundit and actor Leboeuf expressed confusion around the intention of Martinez' antics:

"I don’t know what Martinez is trying to do, what kind of message he’s sending to the world. You know we are talking about Courtois being the best goalkeeper in the world and I think that Emiliano Martínez is very close to that, he’s a fantastic goalkeeper. Why do you have to do that? I mean, I can’t even understand, I mean, that’s insane."

Argentina beat Colombia in the Copa América final back in July in Miami, with Martinez pivotal to the victory, keeping a clean sheet whilst making four saves.

Martinez' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 34 Goals Conceded 48 Clean Sheets 8 Saves Per 90 2.84 Save Percentage 66.2%

Mac Allister Praised for Chile Performance

The midfielder was 'sensational'

In what was an impressive Argentina performance on Thursday night against Chile without talisman Lionel Messi, Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister has drawn plaudits for a 'sensational' display, according to journalist Jacob Schneider.

The 25-year-old was deployed in a midfield trio alongside Enzo Fernandes and Rodrigo De Paul, and opened the scoring for the World Champions with a slick finish just after the break.

Goals from Julian Alvarez and Paulo Dybala wrapped up the victory, but Mac Allister was the star of the show. The former Brighton playmaker completed eight passes in to the final third, completed 88% of his passes and took three shots in what was a dominant 79 minutes on the pitch.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 07/09/2024