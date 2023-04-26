Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is the king of mind games and whacky moments.

From his obscene gesture after winning the Golden Glove at the Qatar World Cup, to dancing in front of the Old Trafford crowd following Bruno Fernandes missing a last-minute penalty for Manchester United.

The latter is one of the most memorable moments in recent Premier League seasons. And now, the Villa goalkeeper has opened up about the incident and his penalty mind games, saying that he puts advice from Lionel Messi into practice.

The visitors had taken the lead in the 88th minute of the match, despite having numerous chances to score before then.

Sharpshooter Ollie Watkins had several efforts saved by David de Gea, but Kortney Hause gave them the lead from a corner late on.

Martinez spots tension amid the chaos

However, the defender went from hero to villain in a matter of moments.

Villa’s number 30 was judged to have handled the ball inside the box and United were gifted with an opportunity to salvage a draw in added time.

The whole incident was memorable for two reasons though. Cristiano Ronaldo, in his first season back at the club, looked despondent as Fernandes picked up the ball. And Martinez made a scene ahead of the penalty kick.

Sitting down to talk about the whole ordeal with Arsenal legend Ian Wright, the Argentinian takes everyone through his thought process once referee Mike Dean awarded United the spot kick.

Wrighty asks Martinez what he’s saying with all the players gathered around the spot, to which he responds: “I saw Ronaldo was disappointed at not taking it.

“So I thought 'hmmm, there’s tension here.'

“I said, ‘Come on, you take it now. You are the taker.’”

While Martinez is trying to agitate the United players, Fred and Diogo Dalot both try to push him about and get him away from Fernandes.

“I was saying he doesn’t want to shoot,” Martinez continues. “I said to Cavani ‘Why is Ronaldo not shooting?’

“I’m a chatty boy.”

Video: Martinez on his mind games against Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes

“It’s not even trash talk,” he goes on to say. “I create chaos.

“It was the 92nd minute of the game. I have to distract them in some way because they’ve got everything to win.

“Bruno didn’t miss a pen for 25 pens or something.”

And to give him the upper hand in situations like these, Martinez had received expert advice from a supreme penalty taker and one of the best players in the world.

“I asked Messi and he said, ‘When you move all around the place like that, he didn't like it.'"

And his international teammate's advice worked a treat, with Fernandes skying his penalty in added time.

Famously, Martinez then turns around and agitates the crowd after the effort, an incident which still sent Wrighty into laughter.

“I was dancing, not because I want to dance,” the goalkeeper said about his actions. “I never practiced that.

“I don’t know how to do it now. I just came up with it in the moment, I swear.”

He might not remember where it came from, but Martinez has proven on several occasions he has a knack for the unexpected. And you imagine that there are plenty more moments like this still to come from him.