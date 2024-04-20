Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is banned from playing in his side’s first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final clash with Olympiacos, despite not being sent off in the quarter-finals.

The 2022 World Cup was, once again, up to his old tricks as Unai Emery’s men managed to oversee Lille to secure passage into the penultimate stages of Europe’s third-tier club competition.

Martinez managed to escape getting a red card against the French side but did rack up two separate yellow cards. He picked his first up for time-wasting during the game and then, after provoking the home support after saving a penalty in the shoot-out, the goalkeeper received his second.

Luckily for Emery and co, the letter of the law states that all players get a clean slate when the penalty shootout gets underway and, thus, Martinez’s continuation was legitimate. That said, however, thanks to UEFA regulations, he will have to sit out the upcoming tie with Olympiacos.

Martinez Suspended for Semi-Final Tie Against Olympiacos

Robin Olsen likely to step up

While those associated with Villa let out a collective sigh of relief when the 31-year-old was not sent down the tunnel for his second yellow against Lille, their luck is seemingly wearing thin.

UEFA’s rules and regulations mean that players who accumulate three bookings throughout the European competition, on the basis that they do not get sent off in that time, are subject to a one-match ban.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aston Villa’s tie against Olympiacos is the first time they’ve reached a European semi-final since 1982.

Martinez was booked in the 94th minute of the first leg of Villa’s two-legged clash with Lille on April 11 and twice during their second-leg encounter a week later which, in turn, has led to his suspension.

Robin Olsen, who played against Legia Warsaw and Zrinjski Mostar in the club’s Europa Conference League group stage, will most likely step in for the unavailable Martinez. He’ll be back between the posts for his side in the second leg of their semi-final at the Georgios Karaiskakis Football Stadium in Attica, Greece.

Emiliano Martinez - 23/24 Statistics Competition Games Conceded Clean Sheets Yellow/Red Cards Premier League 31 44 8 4/0 Europa Conference League (UECL) 8 8 3 3/0 FA Cup 3 3 2 0/0 UECL Qualifiers 1 0 1 0/0

Martinez Defends His Actions Against Lille

'I don't understand the rules'

Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, when tempers had cooled, the former Arsenal man launched a staunch defence of his actions. Suggesting that he gets unfairly treated because of his overall persona, he also touched upon the fact that he was merely asking the ball boy for assistance before he received his second yellow against Lille.

“It’s been a hell of a ride all my career. I’m a believer and I’m a hard worker and it was my destiny to win here again. I’ve got a reputation for time-wasting because the other goalkeeper was doing the same, but I got booked for time-wasting. “Then again there was no ball on the penalty spot, so I was asking the ballboy for a ball. I don’t understand the rules. I always say all my career, my team needs me. We were watching Real Madrid against Manchester City yesterday and the manager was saying we might go to penalties.”

Martinez, who has been brilliant for club and country since joining Villa (winning the 2023 Yashin Trophy), has built up quite a reputation for being a divisive character, and he is widely regarded as the poster boy as one of the biggest wind-up merchants in Premier League history. After becoming Villa's penalty hero in the previous round, he'll be a huge miss in one of the biggest European outings in the club's storied history.

