Kylian Mbappe was in the crowd to watch Emi Martinez win his award

Emiliano Martinez has been named as the Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper of 2022.

It was a quite incredible year for the Argentine shot-stopper, one in which he was part of a World Cup triumph.

Martinez played every minute for Argentina out in Qatar and took on the hero role on a number of occasions.

The Aston Villa man dropped a masterclass in the penalty shootout success against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals - and then repeated the feat against France in the final.

He also produced one of the biggest saves of all time to thwart Randal Kolo Muani right at the end of stoppage-time in extra-time.

Yeah, there was only ever going to be one winner of the award.

But while most won’t deny that Martinez is a worthy winner, he’s still not exactly the most popular of figures.

The former Arsenal man’s antics during and after the World Cup final saw him become something close to public enemy number one.

Martinez infamously taunted France’s hat-trick hero Kylian Mbappe, who also won the tournament’s Golden Boot.

He was even spotted holding a doll with the Frenchman’s face on it during Argentina’s victory parade in Buenos Aires.

So when Martinez collected his award in Paris on Monday, the cameras were always going to pan to Mbappe in the crowd for his reaction.

And the Paris Saint-Germain striker’s face was absolutely priceless.

To say he didn’t look happy would be something of an understatement…

Video: Mbappe’s reaction to Martinez being named Best Goalkeeper

And here's an extended video of Martinez collecting his award...

Given Martinez’s aforementioned behaviour, you can’t really blame Mbappe, can you?

His reaction was, unsurprisingly, the polar opposite to Lionel Messi’s, who just couldn’t get the smile off of his face.

Video: Messi’s reaction to Martinez being named Best Goalkeeper

In a recent interview with France Football, Martinez opened up about his perceived taunting of Mbappe.

“I held it [baby doll] for like two minutes and I threw it away, that’s all,” he said.

“How can I make fun of Mbappe? He scored four past me. Four goals in a final! He must think I am his toy baby! I have huge respect for Mbappe.”

Martinez also revealed what he said to Mbappe in the immediate aftermath of the World Cup final.

“I told him he should be proud of himself and keep his head high,” he added. “Because he played a fantastic game and that he was one of the best players in the world.

“He was flying, we could not stop him.”

You can find all of the latest football news and rumours right here.