CARSON, Calif. — Strolling through the stadium with a smile and settling in at the podium, Emil Forsberg is completely comfortable. He moves and speaks with a casual confidence. A confidence that is evident, but not cocky or off-putting.

Forsberg, donning a white NY Red Bulls tracksuit and hat, smiles as he takes questions from the media. About leading his club on an unlikely run to MLS Cup. About his “why not us?” rallying cry from the beginning of the playoffs when nobody outside the locker room gave them a chance. About pressure and expectations.

“I mean, I played two German finals. I played quarterfinals in the World Cup, I played games in the Euros,” Forsberg told the media matter-of-factly. “But this is a different kind of buildup. This is a one-of-a-kind game here for me.”

One-of-a-kind. That’s the experience he was looking for when he went on his American adventure.

Forsberg left RB Leipzig after nine successful and memorable seasons, taking his talents out of Europe for the first time in his career to come to the Red Bulls this winter.

The Swedish star originally joined Leipzig when the club were in the second tier in Germany. Forsberg was part of the team that gained promotion and eventually won two DFB Pokal trophies. All in all, he made 324 appearances with Leipzig, where he scored 71 goals and tallied 68 assists.

After nearly a decade, Forsberg was ready for a change.

“I came here to bring the Red Bulls back to something special,” Forsberg said. “The goal was to come here to win.”

New York’s improbable playoff run to the final has several standouts, but it’s clear the common denominator all season has been Forsberg’s availability. The club had eight wins and four draws in his 15 starts; They had just three in the other 21 (including Leagues Cup) without him in the starting XI.

New York Red Bulls Record With/Without Emil Forsberg Games Wins Draws Losses Points per game With Forsberg 15 8 4 3 1.87 Without Forsberg 21 3 12 6 1.00

Forsberg has 10 goals and six assists in 23 appearances (1,709 minutes) between the regular season and playoffs. His underlying numbers are elite in the league as well, but his importance to winning goes beyond the attacking stats.

In the playoffs, the Red Bulls have defended incredibly well, a cumulative effort that has required all 11 players on the field, even the attacking star. He’s also galvanized the locker room, with his teammates speaking glowingly about the Swede.

“You see some guys who maybe come in here, they’re stars, and maybe they don't want to be here, maybe they have big egos,” John Tolkin said. “He's really so down to Earth. He'll talk to everybody on the team, whether it's the cleaning people at our facility or the top guys. I have a lot of respect for that … and it makes guys want to win for him too.”

It was Forsberg leading the rallying cry and belief in the group. It’s Forsberg taking on leadership responsibility as the captain, highest-paid and most accomplished player in the team.

“On the field, he brings so much attention to him to give more space to guys like myself,” midfielder Daniel Edelman said. “Off the field, he’s a great guy. He has so much experience playing high-level games, it’s good to have him bringing words of wisdom.”

On the other side of the field, Forsberg lines up against a familiar foe in Marco Reus. Reus left Germany a few months after Forsberg, coming to the LA Galaxy from Borussia Dortmund .

“He’s a good player,” Reus said. “So, of course, he will try to win this game. Then we’ll see after the game.”

Forsberg will be rallying the group again ahead of Saturday, when the Red Bulls hit the road as big underdogs one last time this postseason, looking to make history and win their first-ever MLS Cup.

A win on Saturday would immortalize this team in club lore and truly bring the Red Bulls back to something special, just as Forsberg set out to do when he swapped Germany for the United States.