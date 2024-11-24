NY Red Bulls captain Emil Forsberg didn't mince words after their 2-0 win over New York City FC in the MLS Eastern Conference semi-finals.

"I think a lot of people should apologize to us now. Before coming into this, I was sure all the time. But some weren't."

The Red Bulls were labeled as the underdogs against their cross-town rivals, the first-ever edition of the Hudson River Derby to take place in the playoffs. But after drawing confidence from their surprise take down of Columbus Crew SC in the prior round, the Red Bulls didn't blink.

"When we got that win in Columbus, I think started something in us. To like, okay, we can truly do this," Forsberg continued. "I'm proud of the team, but not just the team, the whole club. Everybody's working for Red Bull and what we want to achieve this year. It was my goal when I came here. So we have a lot of work to do still, but this is a good and fine victory."

After joining as a Designated Player on loan from Grêmio over the summer, Felipe Carballo hadn't scored a goal this season. That all changed in the postseason. The midfielder scored the winner in Red Bulls' first playoff win over Columbus, and won the match again against NYCFC with an unstoppable shot, easily the goal of the postseason so far.

Carballo collected a header from forward Dante Vanzier, taking a quick touch to settle before unleashing a left-footed rocket into the top corner past a helpless Matt Freese . Even more impressive? Carballo is right-footed.

"When I score, I can't believe it at first," he said in the post-match press conference. "... I like to score goals. Of course, it's not my best quality, but I like it so much. I am a midfielder, but I like to stay in the box and something like that. So it's something that I'm training a lot for, and it's good now."

Vanzier, who grabbed the assist and scored himself nine minutes later to add some insurance, took a more metaphorical approach.

"Most of the time I compare [scoring] a bit to a bottle of ketchup," the Belgium international posited. "Sometimes you have to shake it and it doesn't come out, but once it comes out, it comes out all at once. That's a little bit how strikers sometimes go through moments."

Eastern Conference Final Up Next

The Red Bulls are two wins away from the first MLS Cup win in club history

The Red Bulls have never won MLS Cup , despite being one of the league's original team (initially known as the New York/New Jersey Metrostars). They've only made it to the final once, falling 3-1 to Columbus Crew SC in 2008. Now, they're just one win away from returning to the final for the first time in 16 years, set to face off against the winner of Sunday's match between Orlando City SC and Atlanta United .

"For sure, we want to win," said head coach Sandro Schwarz. "For me, that's the biggest win to be honest, to make people happy, to make people satisfied and also to make people proud about our club."

Forsberg echoed those sentiments.

"I said it when I came: I wanted this challenge to come here and just to bring the team forward with my spirit, with my mentality and hard work," the Sweden international said. "That makes me proud because I came here and I wanted to win and that's still my goal. It's not finished yet... We have a lot of work to do... But it gives me the feeling that I was right all along, and that everybody believes in ourselves in this team."

I was happy proud for all, and to just to get this victory here with our fans after the two previous defeats [to NYCFC]. I think it was important for us to give back as well. It was it was our duty a little bit to give back and we did it.

