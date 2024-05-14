Highlights Emile Smith Rowe's future at Arsenal uncertain due to limited opportunities.

Arsenal unlikely to want to sell due to homegrown quota needs, despite interest.

A good offer may prompt a sale, though Arsenal would need to replenish with their homegrown status.

Emile Smith Rowe's future at Arsenal looks to be in the balance after a serious lack of opportunities for the Gunners this season - but Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that whilst he could be one of the names to depart the club in the summer, it's unlikely that Arsenal will look to get rid of him due to their homegrown quota.

Smith Rowe burst onto the scene for Arsenal in 2020, and with 10 goals and two assists in the Premier League for the Gunners in 2021/22, he looked to be a mainstay in their team going forward with the club looking to rise up the table under Mikel Arteta. However, a groin injury alongside Arsenal shooting up the Premier League table hampered his progress, and he has since made just 12 appearances for the top-flight title challengers this season with a total of 324 minutes in the current campaign.

Emile Smith Rowe: Transfer News Latest

Smith Rowe has fielded interest from other clubs

Smith Rowe has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium in recent months, though there has been nothing concrete to suggest that he will leave the club he joined as a 10-year-old.

West Ham were reportedly interested in a loan move to acquire his services back in January, whilst Aston Villa have also been touted with a move for his signature.

There has reportedly been a £60million price tag put on Smith Rowe’s head by Arteta to fend other clubs off a move, and given his previous endeavours for the club, there is every chance that he can get back to his best.

Jones: "Realistically Arsenal Will Sell"

Smith Rowe could leave if Arsenal receive a huge bid

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that any notions of the Gunners looking for a transfer for Smith Rowe were slightly far-fetched; though that if a good offer came in, they would "realistically" sell their academy graduate. He said:

"I think saying he is available for transfer is slightly strong as from what I have heard so far it’s not quite as defined as that but on the flip side of that, if a good offer comes in for Smith-Rowe then realistically they are going to sell him in the summer. "Now, losing players like him and Nketiah and others that are homegrown is a problem moving forward because that status in the squad needs to be replaced and so profiling on transfers has to be very specific and the list becomes a lot smaller. "So again, I’m not convinced Smith-Rowe goes because he adds something they need to this squad, but equally he will be at a personal stage where he surely wants more game time and there are many clubs in England that would be able to offer him that."

Arsenal May Have Outgrown Emile Smith Rowe

Arsenal could pick up a huge fee for their homegrown star

With Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz massively involved at present and in the form of their lives, it appears that a lack of minutes will continue for Smith Rowe. He isn't ousting Odegaard any time soon after he was nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season award, and Havertz has hit a purple patch that makes him easy to dislodge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Emile Smith Rowe has yet to score for Arsenal this season with just four games started in all competitions.

There is also the fact that Arsenal could well have outgrown Smith Rowe's development; he was firing for the club when they were pushing for the Champions League spots, but having turned into title challengers over the past two seasons, he could well be a squad player for years to come.

It is tough to see where Smith Rowe stands with Mikel Arteta, given that the Spaniard labelled him as having "exceptional" qualities back in January - though recent form may see him depart.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-05-24.