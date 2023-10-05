Highlights Emile Smith Rowe has struggled for game time at Arsenal and has fallen down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta.

Injuries have hindered Smith Rowe's availability, forcing him to settle for a squad role and limiting his playing time in the Premier League.

Despite speculation about his future and the potential for a move away, Arteta and Smith Rowe have spoken about his importance to the club and his potential for development.

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has struggled for game time at the Emirates Stadium over the last few years, and journalist Paul Brown has shared some insight with GIVEMESPORT from inside the club about his future.

The academy product showed plenty of ability when he burst onto the scene, but he's fallen down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal latest news - Emile Smith Rowe

This season, Smith Rowe has played just 11 minutes in the Premier League, as per FBref, and it wasn't much better last campaign, playing a total of 172 minutes across the whole term. Injuries certainly haven't helped his cause, and his lack of availability has led to the club bringing in the likes of Leandro Trossard, meaning Smith Rowe has been forced to settle for a squad role.

Emile Smith Rowe Arsenal stats Appearances 101 Goals 18 Assists 11 Yellow Cards 2 All statistics via Transfermarkt

Arsenal legend David Seaman has suggested that the young midfielder may be considering a move away from the Emirates, and he won't be short of admirers...

“He must be thinking, probably I need to move if this continues because he’s too good. But if you’re Arteta, you want to keep that depth of quality in your squad, so he’ll like to keep him I’d imagine. He got a run-out in the Carabao Cup at Brentford. But he’s hardly getting a sniff. There’ll be so many clubs that would have him. I don’t think he’s trouble or anything like that."

It wouldn't be easy for Smith Rowe to pack his bags and depart, considering he came through the academy at the north London club. His loyalty might have to be pushed to the side, however, as playing regularly is what he needs to continue his development.

Mikel Arteta and Smith Rowe have spoken about his future - Paul Brown

Smith Rowe was given a rare start for the Gunners away to Brentford last week in the Carabao Cup, producing an impressive performance in the midfield, receiving a 7.1 FotMob rating. The England international will have plenty of chances to impress Arteta, with the Gunners competing in Europe and on a domestic front, but starts in the Premier League seem relatively unlikely unless Arsenal's injury problems worsen. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"So I understand that Arteta and Smith-Rowe have spoken about his future. He's been reassured that he's still a big part of this club. And I think the fact that he's an academy graduate that they still believe has huge potential means they would be very unwilling to try and sanction a sale if he did try to leave. He got a chance recently in the Carabao Cup and he's obviously under pressure to force his way back into the team. Arteta has basically challenged him to show he deserves it."

Arteta is likely to want to convince Smith Rowe that he's a valued member of his squad, as his versatility makes him a useful asset. The 23-year-old can play out wide and in a deeper midfield role, which is ideal for a manager. However, Smith Rowe shouldn't be settling for a squad role considering his ability, and with Gabriel Martinelli and Trossard ahead of him on the left and due to competing with Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, and Fabio Vieira in the middle, game time is going to be difficult to come by.

Will Smith Rowe look to leave in January?

As former Arsenal goalkeeper Seaman mentioned, Smith Rowe won't be short of suitors if he is made available for transfer or actively seeks a move away from north London. Aston Villa made a £30m offer for Smith Rowe a couple of years ago, so it will be interesting to see if they ramp up their pursuit once again in the January transfer window.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT in the summer that Chelsea had a genuine interest in signing Smith Rowe. A move failed to materialise and there's a chance the academy graduate wasn't pushing for a transfer, but considering his game time remains limited, it could be a different story in the next few months. Smith Rowe looked frustrated following the final whistle in his rare appearance against Bournemouth last week, which could be early signs that he's not 100% satisfied with his role under Arteta this season.

