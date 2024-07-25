Highlights Fulham close to record deal to sign Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal.

A fee could reach in the region of £35m, which would also be a joint-record sale for Arsenal.

A medical is set to follow with Smith Rowe to finalise terms with the London club.

Fulham are close to reaching an agreement with Arsenal for the signing of midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, according to The Athletic reporter David Ornstein.

With the Gunners continuously strengthening their squad as they hunt to win the Premier League title, some of their fringe players are likely to be sold to help fund their transfer window. Smith Rowe has struggled for game time in recent years, and it could be time for him to move on and seek a new challenge.

The 23-year-old has shown glimpses of immense talent since coming through the Arsenal academy, but his career has stagnated of late.

Fulham Closing in on Arsenal Star

Smith Rowe could be a record-signing

The Athletic journalist Ornstein provided a late-night Arsenal update, confirming that Fulham are close to reaching an agreement to sign Smith Rowe for a fee which could total £35m. A sale for this figure would be a joint-record departure for the Gunners, while it would also be the largest sum Fulham have forked out for a new signing...

"EXCLUSIVE: Fulham close to reaching agreement with Arsenal to sign Emile Smith Rowe. Talks over move worth up to £35m; would be record recruit for #FFC + match biggest #AFC sale. If deal struck 23yo expected to do medical & finalise terms."

Emile Smith Rowe 2023/24 stats for Arsenal in all competitions Appearances 19 Goals 0 Assists 2 Minutes played 475

The news comes shortly after Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Arsenal were finalising a deal to bring Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori to the Emirates Stadium. It's been a slow start to the transfer window for the north London outfit, but business is starting to flow for Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar.

Although Arsenal supporters will be disappointed to see Smith Rowe move on after he came through the academy, the 23-year-old only played 475 minutes in all competitions last season, so offloading for a reasonable fee makes sense for all parties.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: During the 2021/2022 season, Smith Rowe provided 10 goals and two assists in 33 Premier League appearances for Arsenal.

Arteta Has His Say on Smith Rowe

He missed Arsenal's recent friendly

Arsenal are currently in America on their pre-season tournament, playing against Bournemouth in a friendly overnight, where the Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw. Arteta spoke after the game, explaining why Smith Rowe wasn't involved...

"Yeah there are things happening in the background at the moment. We decided the best thing to do was to keep him away from the game today."

Selling an academy product will represent pure profit on the books for profit and sustainability purposes, so it was always going to be difficult for Arsenal to reject a hefty bid for a player who has struggled to make an impact at the Emirates.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt