Highlights Arsenal may need to offload Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah to fund new signings in the January transfer window.

Both players have struggled to establish themselves as regular starters due to continuous recruitment.

Selling the duo would bring in profit for Arsenal, due to them coming through the academy, and allow them to invest in players who can make a bigger impact.

Arsenal duo Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah have fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why the Gunners may have to consider offloading the duo.

With Smith Rowe and Nketiah coming through the academy at Arsenal, the supporters will have been desperate to see the duo become icons with the north London club. Although they've both played a significant role since bursting onto the scene, they've become squad players as the years have gone on.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping to bring in reinforcements before the January transfer window slams shut at the end of the month, and offloading some of his current crop may be necessary to fund any new additions. The likes of Smith Rowe and Nketiah could be sacrificed as they will represent pure profit on the books, with Arsenal not paying a fee to bring them to the club.

Nketiah and Smith Rowe are out of favour

It's been a tricky period for both Nketiah and Smith Rowe with Arsenal. Neither have managed to cement a regular place in the team and the Gunners are continuously recruiting, making things difficult for them to break into the starting XI. The Gunners duo have both been linked with departures in recent months, and it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if they were considering leaving for regular first-team football.

Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe - Arsenal stats 2023/2024 Premier League Stats Smith Rowe Nketiah Appearances 1(5) 10(9) Minutes 118 967 Goals 0 5 Assists 1 1 Match rating 6.38 6.68 Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 05/01/2024

Journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT earlier in the campaign that Smith Rowe was left in a 'demoralising' position, with injuries hampering his progress at the Emirates. In October, the Northern Echo reported that Newcastle United were considering making an offer to prise the England international away from the Gunners in the winter window, but the Magpies are yet to make a player to secure his signature.

As per 90min, Arsenal have set a hefty asking price for Nketiah, which has deterred interested parties such as Brentford. David Ornstein has also reported that Crystal Palace have a firm interest in the 24-year-old, but it appears convincing Arsenal to part ways won't be easy. Journalist Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners won't want to sell Nketiah in the January transfer window, despite him not being Arteta's preferred option in attack when everyone is fit.

Dean Jones - Arsenal may have to sell duo

Jones has suggested that with Smith Rowe and Nketiah, who are valued at around £100m between them by Arsenal, not making much of an impact for the north London outfit, then Arteta and his recruitment team will have to consider cashing in. The journalist adds that doing so will allow them to reinvest in players more capable of bringing them success. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"If these players are not having an impact at Arsenal and the club feel that there are players out there that could replace them and give them a better chance of success and making an impact over the next 18 months, then that has to be a serious consideration. Because in this moment, they do have an opportunity to retain a high standing in terms of status within European football and that can quickly fall away. They've waited ages to get back to somewhere like this. So I think they need to capitalise on it. Sell some fringe players, get what they can in, and upgrade."

Arsenal will struggle to secure target

According to The Athletic, one player who has been on Arsenal's radar for a prolonged period is Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutch centre-back has struggled for minutes this season, and it's a position that the Gunners might be focusing on in the winter window. Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that bringing in an additional defender is a priority for Arteta before the window slams shut.

However, Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that signing de Ligt during the January transfer window will be impossible. Although he's a target for the north London club, it's unlikely that Arsenal will be spending the fee required to lure him away from the Bundesliga side.