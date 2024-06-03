Highlights Arsenal are likely to sell Emile Smith-Rowe this summer as Fulham and Crystal Palace show interest.

The 23-year-old may depart for a new challenge after an injury-hit season.

Arsenal are ready for a summer clear-out after narrowingly missing out on the Premier League title.

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe is likely to leave the club this summer amid interest from Premier League clubs, journalist Dean Jones tells GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old failed to find regular playing time under Mikel Arteta last season, spending just 346 minutes on the pitch in the league amid an injury-hit campaign.

In recent weeks, both Fulham and Crystal Palace have been rumoured to show interest in the attacking midfielder as he looks to depart for a new challenge.

In April, Smith-Rowe admitted it was a ‘tough season’ for him as he ‘hasn’t played as much’ as he would have liked.

In another close race for the Premier League title, Arteta had little room to rotate the squad as Arsenal now prepare for a summer clear-out.

Arsenal Expected to Sell Smith-Rowe

Fulham and Crystal Palace are Interested

Smith-Rowe, who Arteta has admitted he loves as a player, is among those who are likely to be sold by Arsenal this summer as the Gunners ‘have to keep evolving’, Jones tells GMS.

“He would be a good signing for Fulham and is one of the players that is likely to leave Arsenal this summer, but there is no way that you would be able to sign a player like that without some sort of competition and I have heard that Crystal Palace might be interested too. “He’s a very good player, technically smart, and I think because of his injury lay-offs it has been forgotten just how good he really is. But obviously, Arsenal are at a stage where they have to keep evolving.”

The Gunners look to close the gap to Manchester City after missing out on the Premier League title by just two points last season and are expected to make more big-money signings in the transfer window.

Last summer, the Gunners broke their transfer record as they signed Declan Rice for £105million from West Ham.

Smith-Rowe’s Transfer Value ‘Tricky’

Arsenal Could Hope for £35 Million

To raise money for new signings, Arsenal are likely to cash in on a number of unwanted stars, including Smith-Rowe.

However, Jones suggests the Gunners may receive less for the Englishman than expected due to his underwhelming season:

“In terms of value, he’s a tricky one to gauge because he is easily a £40million player, but because of his lack of game time, that figure might be hard to hit. “Arsenal could certainly hope for £35million, but I think we might be looking at £30million as a starting point when offers are landing.”

Last week, the Telegraph revealed that Fulham have made Smith-Rowe one of their transfer priorities this summer and are ‘ready to bid early’ for the attacking midfielder.

Emile Smith-Rowe Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals + assists Minutes played Premier League 13 2 346 Champions League 3 0 42 FA Cup 1 0 2 EFL Cup 1 0 82 Community Shield 1 0 3

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-06-24.