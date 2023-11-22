Highlights Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez attempted to intervene in the chaos between fans and police at the Argentina-Brazil World Cup qualifier, even trying to slap a police officer's baton out of his hand.

Despite the pre-game troubles, Argentina emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Brazil, thanks to a goal from Nicolas Otamendi. Joelinton of Brazil was sent off during the match.

Lionel Messi spoke out against the actions of the Brazilian police, criticizing their behavior and expressing concern for the safety of their families. Argentina now leads their qualifying group with 15 points.

Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez was spotted attempting to slap a police officer’s baton out of his hand as chaos ensued in the crowds ahead of Argentina and Brazil’s all-important World Cup qualifier. The game was initially postponed by almost half an hour as fans and police clashed in the stands of the Maracana on Tuesday night, despite the players’ best efforts to alleviate the situation.

Once play had begun, the reigning world champions looked to inflict Brazil’s first-ever World Cup qualifier defeat on home soil – and that they did. Nicolas Otamendi’s 63rd, albeit against the run of play, rose like a salmon to latch onto Giovani Lo Celso’s delivery in the Brazil penalty box and guided his header past Alisson.

Fernando Diniz’s side tried to respond but to no avail before tempers flared on the pitch as Joelinton, who had replaced Gabriel Magalhaes in the 72nd minute, was sent off for an early bath after an off-the-ball shove on Rodrigo De Paul. However, Argentina’s historic victory over their South American rivals was marred by crowd trouble before kick-off.

Martinez bravely tries to intervene

Chaos between both sets of fans appeared to flare up during their respective national anthems and, as such, the police chose to charge at the visiting fans as a means of restoring peace and order, though were seen beating them with batons in shocking scenes. In response, the La Albiceleste faithful chose to rip up seats and began to throw them at the police officials on duty.

As sparks began to fly, the Argentina side can be seen walking over to the stands, alongside Brazil’s Marquinhos, in an attempt to calm the situation. Martinez, disgusted at such brutality, was on hand to help his compatriots by trying to climb in the stand.

Clearly enraged, the 31-year-old shotstopper also attempted to manhandle a police officer flaunting a baton towards the Argentine support as he continued to furiously point and shout at one police officer in particular. Pitch-side security and his international teammates then intervened, and he was led away from the backdrop of anger, chaos, and frustration.

Led by captain Lionel Messi, they left the field of play. Brazil’s stars remained present in an attempt to cool the tension, with local reports claiming Lionel Scaloni’s men asked for a 15-minute delay to ensure health and safety measures were met in Rio de Janiero and the game was fit to play. After spending over 20 minutes in the dressing room, they re-emerged from the tunnel once order had been restored in the crowds.

Following Argentina’s 2-1 victory against the Seleção, the ever-reliable Messi delivered a scathing attack on the Brazilian police, while speaking to TyC Sports (via The Mirror), and expressed his concerns at the scenes witnessed prior to kick off and referenced that their families were in attendance.

“We saw how the police were hitting people, also with some of our families here. It also happened in the [Copa] Libertadores final, against repressing the people. They are more focused on that than playing the game. We are a family. We decided to play to make the situation more calm.”

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner referenced what happened – at the same stadium – before Fluminese’s win over Boca Juniors in early November. Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez, who is currently out of action via injury, shared his disgust on social media by questioning the police, while claiming ‘it’s always the same’.

“It’s a shame to see what Brazilian police are doing! So how can that be possible? How long we have to see these scenes?! It’s always the same.”

Argentina’s win now means they top their group of 15 points after winning five games from six outings, while Brazil are just inside the World Cup qualifying spots. All 10 teams still have 12 games to play, though the heavily-anticipated return fixture will not take place until March 2025.