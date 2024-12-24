Footage has emerged revealing what was said during the heated exchange between Emiliano Martinez and Jack Grealish during Manchester City's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend. It was far from a warm welcome for England international Grealish on his return to the Midlands, where he first made a name for himself before his £100m switch to the Etihad.

The winger was heckled and teased by the Villa Park faithful throughout the match, prompting him to remind them of how many Premier League titles he has won since leaving the club. He was also seen in a tense confrontation with former teammate Martinez as they walked down the tunnel at half-time. The Argentine's words during the exchange have now been revealed, shedding light on what caused tempers to boil over.

Martinez's Confronting Words to Grealish During 2-1 Victory

The pair were separated by a member of staff

As can be seen in the footage above, the two players can be seen getting into a debate with one another as both teams make their way to their dressing rooms at the interval. In the video caught by a fan in the stands, Martínez can be heard saying to Grealish, "You think you're a big boy now?"

While the microphone does not pick up the Englishman's response, he can be seen talking back to Martínez in an assertive manner while a member of Manchester City staff ushers him away from the situation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Grealish and Martinez played alongside each other 26 times at Aston Villa, winning in 13 of those games.

The incident and the defeat marked a new low for Grealish amid City's recent turmoil. The 29-year-old has now gone over a calendar year without finding the back of the net at club level, with his last strike coming in a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace on December 16th 2023. The drought has spanned the course of 45 matches, although he has been on target for the Three Lions during that time.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 24/12/2024