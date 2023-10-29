Highlights Despite being the underdog, Ngannou put on a brilliant display against Tyson Fury, even knocking him down in the third round.

Ngannou's attempt at a superman punch in the final round showcased his increasing confidence, although Fury was able to avoid the shot.

Mike Tyson showed his support for Ngannou after the fight, expressing how proud he was of his performance. Ngannou himself was happy with his display and open to a potential rematch.

Francis Ngannou put in a brilliant display as he was narrowly defeated by Tyson Fury in their heavyweight clash on Saturday evening. The Cameroonian, who was making his professional boxing debut in Saudi Arabia, was expected to be outclassed by the WBC heavyweight champion of the world. But that was not the case.

Ngannou more than held his own on the as he troubled Fury throughout. He even knocked The Gypsy King down to the canvas with a left hook in the third round. But, despite his best efforts, it was Fury who was announced as the victor as he claimed a split decision victory.

Francis Ngannou attempts superman punch against Tyson Fury

Ngannou increased in confidence as the bout went on and, in the 10th and final round, he decided to try a superman punch. The punch, which is usually seen in MMA, involves jumping off the canvas with both feet in an attempt to land a big shot to the head.

While it is not illegal in boxing, it is rarely used by top fighters as it can be easier to anticipate. While Fury was able to avoid contact, it was a good effort by Ngannou and you can view it below...

Mike Tyson and Eminem's reaction to Francis Ngannou's superman punch

Mike Tyson, who helped Ngannou train for the bout, and American rapper Eminem were ringside in Riyadh. Their reaction to Ngannou's superman punch in the final round was captured. A shocked Eminem could be hears saying: "What the hell was that?!"

After Tyson said it was a superman punch that was commonly used in UFC, Eminem replied: "Did you teach him that?!"

The 57-year-old then replied: "Not that one... I told him to use it though!" View the exchange below...

Mike Tyson shows support for Francis Ngannou after Tyson Fury defeat

Tyson was extremely proud of Ngannou for his performance. Taking to social media, Tyson posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of him holding his fighter's hand up int the air with the caption: “The true champ of the evening @francis_ngannou So proud how you performed.”

What Francis Ngannou said after Tyson Fury loss

Despite the narrow defeat, Ngannou was delighted with his display and entertained the prospect of a rematch.