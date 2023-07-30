Highlights Terence Crawford's ring walk with Eminem was hailed as the greatest boxing walk-out of all time, solidifying his place in history.

Crawford's dominant performance against Errol Spence Jr. showcased his skill and silenced critics who doubted his ability.

Both Crawford and Eminem faced challenges and persevered to achieve success, making their collaboration on the walkout the perfect complement to Crawford's victory.

Terence Crawford was poised for a place in the history books as he took on Errol Spence Jr in a bid to become the undisputed world champion once more.

However, things were historic even before Crawford set foot inside the ring as the first melody of 'Lose Yourself' started to echo around the arena prior to his walk out.

The next words that echoed around the arena were from a familiar voice as the world-famous rapper Eminem emerged from behind the smoke.

Raising the microphone to his mouth, he announced to the faithful: "Las Vegas, make some noise for the next undisputed welterweight champion of the world, Terence "Bud" Crawford!"

Crawford appeared next and following a handshake with the rapper, the two walked side by side into the crowd and towards the ring, to the soundtrack of 'Lose Yourself' playing in the background.

Video: Eminem walks out Terence Crawford

Crawford cut a solemn but calm figure as he walked, looking forward but slowly nodding to the beat of the song, fully focused on the task at hand.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

Eminem was rather prophetic in his words as Crawford indeed won the encounter with Errol Spence Jr to become the undisputed welterweight champion once more.

In a complete show of dominance, Crawford finished off Spence Jr in the ninth round to remain the undefeated champion.

His post-fight press conference gave some insight into the parallels with Eminem's walk to stardom, which continues to elevate the walk-out to another level.

Asked about his total show of dominance and what these records mean to him, he said: "Means everything because of who I took the belts from. They tried to black ball me, they kept me out, they talked bad about me, they said I was not good enough and that I could not beat these top welterweights. I just kept my head to the sky and I kept praying to God that I get the opportunity to show to the world how great Terence Crawford is, and tonight I believe I showed how great I am."

In his post-fight presser, he let off a few choice words at those in the media that disputed his ability in the lead-up to the bout.

Like Crawford, the rapper also struggled for acceptance in his beginning, but persevered to the top of the industry, racking up a number of awards along the way.

Eminem wrote 'Lose Yourself' in frustration as he battled his own demons to get to the top. The film '8 Mile', which featured the same song, covered the rise of Eminem and the link between Detroit and the original suburban community he originally lived in, which were tied by the '8 Mile Road' highway.

At 35, Crawford went into the fight holding one of the welterweight titles, with Spence holding all the other three.

Both went into the fight undefeated, but Crawford had the upper hand from the first punch. He dropped Spence three times before the referee stopped the fight in the ninth.

Walking out with Eminem was just the icing on the cake.