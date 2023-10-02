Highlights Chelsea defeated Tottenham 2-1 in their Women's Super League opener, with goals from Fishel and James securing the win.

Chelsea defeated London rivals, Tottenham, 2-1 in their Women's Super League opener with goals from Mia FIshel and Lauren James enough to secure the three points. With a big win sealed, there was a heart-warming moment after the final whistle involving Chelsea manager, Emma Hayes.

The English boss has had an emotional time of late with the devastating passing of her father at the age of 82-years-old only a few days ago. The news was confirmed by Hayes herself on Instagram, via a post captioned: "It's the post I never wanted to write. To my gorgeous, amazing dad life will never be the same. I am so grateful for everything you taught me, for the life we all shared and the memories that will stay with me forever."

She signed off the message with: "Your children will carry the torch, and I'm so grateful I got to spend so many of my most previous moments with you. I can't find any words for the loss other than people don't remember time, people remember moments, and I'm so glad I got you as a dad because you were the best. Love you Papa. RIP"

The win over Tottenham will have no doubt sparked an emotional response in the Chelsea manager, but what followed was always going to further that feeling.

Chelsea's players' tribute to Emma Hayes' late father

Hayes was reduced to tears as she was given a framed Chelsea shirt with 'Papa 82' on the back, in a touching tribute to her dad. It was a moment that will have no doubt pulled on the heart strings of many watching as the Chelsea players shows support and compassion for their manager.

Per the Daily Mail, Hayes said after her team's victory: "It was really hard for me today, I love my players because they understand our environment, they’ve taken care of me at a very difficult time. I know for my family today that will have been really tough. I just wanted to get through it."

Having spent over a decade in the job, the 46-year-old has built up a strong emotional connection with her players and fans, a bond that helped the side to the WSL title in the 2023/24 season. A night full of emotion and heart-warming moments culminated in Chelsea winning their first league game for the first time in five years.

Chelsea beat Tottenham in opening WSL fixture

Being without Sam Kerr, the Blues were made to sweat after a late strike from Martha Thomas, but Hayes' side were able to hold on to the win. The hosts had stormed into a 2-0 lead after Fishel's opener in the first-half and James' goal shortly after the break.

They join Manchester CIty, Leicester City, Liverpool, Brighton and Manchester United in winning their first game of the season with there being no draws in the opening weekend of the competition. A trip to Manchester City is next on the agenda for Hayes and her team next week, before another London derby against West Ham the following weekend.

