Emma Hayes has stated she has some “major life decisions” to make, potentially hinting that she could step down as Chelsea’s head coach in the coming future.

The 46-year-old has helped guide the Blues to another victory - claiming their fourth consecutive Women’s Super League title.

With Hayes at the helm, Chelsea have won 14 major trophies, including two Continental Cups and four Women’s FA Cup trophies.

The team's latest win came down to the wire, but two Sam Kerr on-target shots and a Guro Reiten goal against Reading sealed the deal for another WSL title to be added to the pile.

However, in a post-match interview, Hayes has potentially hinted that her time at the West London club could be drawing to an end as she is “knackered”.

Hayes has claimed another trophy with her successful Chelsea side. Credit: Reuters

Emma Hayes made the revelations after her title win

Appearing on Sky Sports after Chelsea’s 3-0 victory over the newly-relegated Royals, the women’s football mastermind was questioned by Karen Carney and co.

The 35-year-old asked her former manager what “motivates” her and why she looked “relieved” with the win.

Carney asked: “I want to know, what really motivates you? Because you’ve got to keep that going. What and who and how do you do that? Because that’s tiring. I looked at you at the end and it looked like relief.”

Hayes candidly replied: “I said, I was crying for Kelly [Chambers], I was crying for Magda [Eriksson], I was crying because I felt like ‘Oh my goodness, I’m going to have weeks off’.

“I take it in, in a different way. I actually do enjoy it and feel the emotion of it. Keeping my motivation high until this point hasn’t been difficult for me.”

Emma Hayes has 'major life decisions' to make

The Camden-born boss then admitted: “But as everybody says don’t make major life decisions when you’re absolutely knackered - and I am knackered.

“But I will enjoy the celebrations with my team and the club tonight because I want to give so much to Chelsea Football Club.

She continued to say that the win has “relieved” her because she takes the bulk of the pressure from the club and from fans who expect the team to be successful.

“I’m happy to give them something,” Hayes added.

The Chelsea boss hinted that she has some "major life decisions" to deal with. Credit: Reuters

Emma Hayes says all WSL managers will be "tired"

When prompted to speak about what “major life decisions” she was contemplating, Hayes managed to avoid answering the question directly.

Instead, she replied: “Naturally every manager is depleted at the end of the season.

“So, I say that – how many times to people – to start to think about what they need to do to go over the next step when they’re absolutely knackered.

“I’m knackered. I’m going away. I’m going to chill out and be a mum and do all of those things."

And then she joked: “And I showed you the art of how to avoid a question.”

Hayes has managed Chelsea since joining in 2012 to replace Matt Beard. It’s thought she signed her most recent managerial contract in July 2021, but it's not known when this expires.